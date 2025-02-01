Otay Mesa teen killed outside grandfather's funeral in Tijuana

CBC

Two Saint John schools had extra counsellors on site Friday to help console the classmates of a 10-year-old and 17-year-old found dead on Wednesday and believed by police to be the victims of homicide.Millidgeville North and Saint John High schools each notified families Thursday of the death a student."Although we have limited information about this tragedy, we know this loss is sure to raise many emotions and questions for our entire school, especially our students," said the almost identical