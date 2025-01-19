What other apps are affected by the TikTok ban? Lemon8, CapCut, Marvel Snap top the list

Following months of anticipation, the short-form video app TikTok went dark on Saturday night, just a few hours before legislation banning the app on Sunday went into effect. But it's not the only app that's now unavailable.

Lemon8, CapCut − Video Editor and Marvel Snap are three more platforms affected by the ban, as each has a tie to ByteDance, the Chinese parent company that some U.S. government officials believe is a national security threat.

Under the ban, it is illegal for internet hosting services and app stores to distribute ByteDance's platforms, like TikTok. The Apple App Store and Google Play Store won't remove these apps from devices on which they've already been downloaded, but the apps have become unavailable for users.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now," a pop-up message reads on the TikTok mobile app and website. "We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates: Did TikTok shut down Sunday?

President-elect Trump has promised to "save" TikTok and told NBC News last week that he expects to "most likely" offer a 90-day extension to avoid the ban. TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to attend Trump's inauguration on Monday.

Here's what to know about the other applications affected by the TikTok ban.

What other apps have been banned with TikTok?

The Apple App Store provided the following list of applications developed by ByteDance or its subsidiaries which are affected by the ban:

Lemon8

CapCut

Marvel Snap

Gauth

Hypic

Lark

What happens to banned apps if they are already downloaded?

TikTok users opening the app will receive a pop-up message about the ban and will be redirected to a website to learn more.

If a U.S. user already had one of the banned apps downloaded on a device, it will remain there. However, software updates will be unavailable, which will potentially impact performance, security and compatibility, according to the Apple App Store.

ADVERTISEMENT

In most cases, the apps have already become unusable, with pop-up messages informing users about the ban.

The apps will also not be able to be redownloaded or restored if the user moves to a new device. Additionally, in-app purchases and new subscriptions are no longer available.

Is Lemon8 banned?

Some TikTok users are moving to Lemon8, but it is owned by the same Chinese company as TikTok and may also be subject to a ban.

Lemon8 is a social media platform described as a "lifestyle community." The platform functions similarly to TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest. Lemon8 was released in the U.S. in 2023.

Lemon8 is unavailable to access in the U.S. as of Sunday, a message on the platform's website reads.

Is CapCut banned?

CapCut − Video Editor is a free video editing software, previously available in the U.S. for mobile and desktop download and accessible through the CapCut website. CapCut was released in the U.S. in 2020.

"Rest assured, we're working to restore our service in the U.S. Please stay tuned," a pop-up message read on the CapCut website on Sunday.

What is Marvel Snap?

Marvel Snap is is a digital collectible card game that features characters from the Marvel Universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel Snap was developed by Second Dinner and published by Nuverse, a subsidiary of ByteDance, in 2022.

When trying to access the Marvel Snap website in the U.S. on Sunday, a pop-up message read, "Currently not available in your country or region."

What is Gauth?

Gauth is described as a free artificial intelligence homework aid. The platform offers an AI calculator, AI essay writer and live tutors, according to its website, which was unavailable in the U.S. on Sunday.

Like many of ByteDance's platforms, Gauth surged in popularity in recent months. As of Sunday, is was the 12th most popular education app the Apple App Store. Though, it is currently unavailable to download.

What is Hypic?

Hypic is a photo editing software that utilizes artificial intelligence.

What is Lark?

Lark is an enterprise collaboration platform, released in 2019. As of Sunday, the Lark website appeared to be available for use in the U.S.

Will international tourists be able to access banned apps when visiting the US?

No, according to the Apple App Store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if users visiting from outside of the U.S. have their Apple Accounts set to a country or region outside of the U.S., the banned apps will be unavailable to download or update. In-app purchases and new subscriptions will also be unavailable.

After leaving the U.S., users will regain access to the banned apps, the Apple App Store states.

Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretalcross. Story idea? Email her at gcross@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TikTok ban: CapCut, Lemon8 unavailable for US users Sunday