Smoking ban tip of the iceberg –other guilty pleasures Starmer may target

Labour has faced a backlash over proposals to ban smoking outside of pubs and in other public spaces with critics concerned about the Government’s “nanny-state” approach.

Sir Keir Starmer defended the plans on Thursday, saying they would “reduce the burden on the NHS and reduce the burden on the taxpayer”.

It is one in a number of measures that Labour is considering to improve public health, along with clamping down on junk food and energy drinks.

Here are all the guilty pleasures that could be curbed under Sir Keir:

Junk food

Junk food

Plans to bring in an advertising ban have already been publicised.

It will see an end to ads for fast food and other unhealthy products being broadcast before the 9pm watershed as well as restrictions online.

Labour is also likely to push through a ban on two-for-one junk food deals which were repeatedly shelved under various Tory prime ministers to the dismay of Sir Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer.

Other sweet (or salty) treats

The Government could copy new plans in Wales, which is also Labour-run, to go even further in restricting access to unhealthy food.

These include proposals to ban free refills on sugary drinks at restaurants and cafes such as Nando’s or Five Guys, and banning shops from marketing foods high in fat, salt and sugar at checkouts, entrances and the end of aisles.

This would include everyday products like crisps, yoghurts, juices and breakfast cereals.

Alcohol

Alcohol

A minimum price for alcoholic drinks could also be brought back to the table in a bid to raise prices and dissuade drinkers.

Such measures already exist in Wales and Scotland – the latter of which will see the minimum price per unit of alcohol rise from 50p to 65p in September.

The move would present another blow to pubs after the proposal to ban smoking in their beer gardens was revealed this week.

Guilt-free pints

Cabinet ministers have publicly backed measures to put calories on beer pumps and packaging in the past.

Prof Whitty tried to push through the measures in 2021 when calories were added to food menus at larger restaurant chains.

The plans to shame drinkers into reducing their calorie intake were watered down by the Tories but, as with the smoking ban, Labour could bolster it.

Last year, Liz Kendall, then work and pensions secretary, backed calls from campaigners to add calories to beer pumps as part of the fight against obesity, despite criticism from eating disorder charities about the harm it could do.

Gambling

Gambling

Labour has also promised to reform gambling regulations, which were shelved multiple times under the Tories.

Little detail has been shared on what they could entail but it is expected at the least there will be a crackdown on advertising as well as new affordability checks and a mandatory levy introduced to the industry to fund gambling addiction clinics.

Social media

Social media

Labour could ban social media apps that refuse to comply with new rules.

The Government wants to clamp down on fake news and improve online safety for children and teenagers.

Peter Kyle, the technology secretary, said “nothing is off the table” in July when he was asked whether social media firms refusing to comply with new rules could be banned from the UK.

Smoking

Smoking

A smoking ban will be introduced for anyone turning 15 years old this year as part of plans to create a “smoke-free generation”, but Labour wants everyone to kick the habit quicker and its proposals to ban smoking outside of pubs and in other public places are part of its plans to achieve that.

vapes

Flavoured vapes

A surge in vaping uptake among young people has resulted in plans to ban disposable vapes.

Fruity and other flavoured vapes are also set to be culled as part of the plans to reduce access to e-cigarettes and to refocus them as a stop-smoking tool.

There will also be restrictions on their marketing, packaging and placement in shops, with it most likely they are kept behind the counter with all the other products that are bad for you.

