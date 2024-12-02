Which other presidents have pardoned relatives? Trump is on the list

WASHINGTON − President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter Biden, who was convicted of federal gun charges and tax evasion, rocked the political world with Republican lawmakers and President-elect Donald Trump criticizing him for the move.

Biden’s pardon came after months of presidential and White House denials that Hunter Biden's convictions would be wiped clean.

But Biden isn’t the only president to use a pardon to erase a family member's federal conviction. He joins a short list of others who have taken similar actions - including Trump himself.

More: Hunter Biden pardon 'unprecedented' and 'very unusual,' experts say

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Hunter Biden and Beau Jr., walks out of a bookstore in downtown Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Nov. 29, 2024.

Donald Trump pardoned Jared Kushner's father

President-elect Donald Trump during his first term pardoned Charles Kushner, father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, after he was convicted of preparing false tax returns, retaliating against a cooperating witness, and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission in 2005.

Trump said at the time that Charles Kushner was devoted to philanthropic organizations and causes, which overshadowed his conviction.

More: Trump links Hunter Biden's pardon to Jan. 6 rioters

Charles Kushner was prosecuted by Chris Christie, who later was elected governor of New Jersey and was a top Trump ally until Jared Kushner reportedly blocked him from being names White House chief of staff.

Trump, now president-elect, has named Charles Kushner the next U.S. ambassador to France.

More: Who did Donald Trump pardon? What to know about Charles Kushner, Steve Bannon, other top allies

Bill Clinton pardoned his brother

Former President Bill Clinton on his last day in office on Jan. 20, 2001, pardoned his half-brother Roger Clinton, who spent one year in prison on drug charges, according to the Washington Post. The outlet reported he sold cocaine to an undercover police officer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which other presidents have pardoned family members?