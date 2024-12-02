Which other presidents have pardoned relatives? Trump is on the list

Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON − President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter Biden, who was convicted of federal gun charges and tax evasion, rocked the political world with Republican lawmakers and President-elect Donald Trump criticizing him for the move.

Biden’s pardon came after months of presidential and White House denials that Hunter Biden's convictions would be wiped clean.

But Biden isn’t the only president to use a pardon to erase a family member's federal conviction. He joins a short list of others who have taken similar actions - including Trump himself.

More: Hunter Biden pardon 'unprecedented' and 'very unusual,' experts say

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Hunter Biden and Beau Jr., walks out of a bookstore in downtown Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Nov. 29, 2024.
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Hunter Biden and Beau Jr., walks out of a bookstore in downtown Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Nov. 29, 2024.

Donald Trump pardoned Jared Kushner's father

President-elect Donald Trump during his first term pardoned Charles Kushner, father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, after he was convicted of preparing false tax returns, retaliating against a cooperating witness, and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission in 2005.

Trump said at the time that Charles Kushner was devoted to philanthropic organizations and causes, which overshadowed his conviction.

More: Trump links Hunter Biden's pardon to Jan. 6 rioters

Charles Kushner was prosecuted by Chris Christie, who later was elected governor of New Jersey and was a top Trump ally until Jared Kushner reportedly blocked him from being names White House chief of staff.

Trump, now president-elect, has named Charles Kushner the next U.S. ambassador to France.

More: Who did Donald Trump pardon? What to know about Charles Kushner, Steve Bannon, other top allies

Bill Clinton pardoned his brother

Former President Bill Clinton on his last day in office on Jan. 20, 2001, pardoned his half-brother Roger Clinton, who spent one year in prison on drug charges, according to the Washington Post. The outlet reported he sold cocaine to an undercover police officer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which other presidents have pardoned family members?

Latest Stories

  • Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'

    NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."

  • Geraldo Rivera Slaps Trump Supporters With A Reality Check After Biden’s Pardon

    The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.

  • Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

  • Trump Taps Another Daughter’s Father-in-Law for Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote o

  • Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard

    Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.

  • Pelosi Secretly Orchestrating Another Attempted Shake-Up of Dem Leadership

    Months after running an internal pressure campaign that nudged President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election, former House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is plotting another ouster within the Democratic Party. The representative for California’s 11th congressional district—who stepped down as Leader of the House Democratic Caucus last year after two decades—is targeting the top member of her party on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the New York Times reported. Pelosi is among a gro

  • 5 Cities You Should Consider Relocating To After Trump Takes Office

    Elections have winners and losers. And that can go for states and cities as well. Although President-elect Trump is known for being unpredictable, he did make a lot of promises on the campaign trail....

  • CNN Host Laughs in GOP Rep’s Face Over Promises to ‘Compromise’

    A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives. In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after speci

  • Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement

    President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to upend America’s premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived “conspirators.” It’s the latest bombshell Trump has thrown at the Washington establishment and a test for how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees. The selection is in keeping with Trump's view that the government's law enforcement and intelligence agencies require a radical transformation and his stated desire for retribution against supposed adversaries.

  • ‘Elon Is Right’: Bernie Sanders Praises Musk for Key DOGE Proposal

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) heaped praise on MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s plans to rein in defense spending as part of his Trump-appointed mission to find ways to slash government spending. “Elon Musk is right,” tweeted Sanders on Sunday. “Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change.” That makes Sanders, a democratic socialist who twice came in second for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, a st

  • Ex-Ukrainian Minister Issues Stark Warning To Kyiv Amid Growing Concerns Putin May Win The War

    "If it continues like this, we will lose."

  • National security advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden told him to oversee a 'massive surge' of weapons deliveries to Ukraine before his term ends

    National security advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden was doing what he could to "strengthen" the position of Ukraine before he leaves office.

  • MAGA Goes Into Full Meltdown Mode Over Joe Biden’s Pardon of His Son Hunter

    Congressional Republicans and conservative commentators raged on Sunday night after President Joe Biden announced he was issuing a sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden—thwarting years-long efforts to prosecute the first son who became the favorite enemy for many on the right. MAGA’s reaction was immediate as Biden announced his surprising move just days before Hunter was scheduled to be sentenced in separate federal gun and tax cases. “Joe Biden has lied from start to finish about his famil

  • Meghan McCain Knocks 'Nepo Baby' Hunter Biden After Surprise Pardon

    The daughter of late Sen. John McCain took aim at Democrats in a Monday morning post on X.

  • Speaker schedules opposition motions after Tories opt against own non-confidence vote

    OTTAWA — The House of Commons Speaker has intervened to end a parliamentary impasse, ruling that opposition business will happen later this week after the Conservatives blocked their own ability to try and bring down the government this morning.

  • Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.

  • Ellen DeGeneres’s England home floods weeks after her move to the UK following Donald Trump’s victory

    The flood was caused following the aftermath of Storm Bert

  • Is Trump really planning to revive Keystone XL? And is there even life left in that pipeline plan?

    There's lately been a lot of talk in Washington about resurrecting the Keystone XL pipeline, the 1,897-kilometre pipeline that was designed to take oil from northern Alberta to the U.S. Midwest.The project was first proposed by Calgary-based TC Energy in 2008. It was scrapped under the Obama administration, then revived by Donald Trump during his first term in the Oval Office. Then it was killed again by President Joe Biden on his first day in office in January 2021 — after Alberta had already i

  • NEWS OF THE WEEK: Sharon Stone rages against 'ignorant' Americans

    The Basic Instinct star hinted her home country could slide into "fascism", during a panel discussion at the Torino Film Festival in Italy. Asked for her thoughts on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Sharon,66, did not mask her feelings about America's recent election, which saw Donald Trump, 78, re-elected for a second term as President. "We have to stop and think about who we choose for government. And if, in fact, we are actually choosing our government or if the government is choosing itself."

  • New poll suggests Quebec premier even less popular than Justin Trudeau

    MONTREAL — A prominent polling analyst says Quebec's governing party would be reduced to fewer than 10 seats in the provincial legislature if an election were held today, based on current poll numbers.