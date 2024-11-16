Oti Mabuse and Tulisa Contostavlos drink blended fish eyes in I’m A Celeb launch

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 begins with dancer Oti Mabuse and N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos drinking a blended smoothie made of animal parts.

The contestants are among the famous faces taking part in this year’s series of the ITV Australian-based reality show, along with Coleen Rooney, former Irish boxing champion Barry McGuigan, McFly’s Danny Jones and Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall.

Mabuse, who is a judge on Dancing On Ice and former Strictly Come Dancing professional, will be first to arrive during Sunday’s launch episode as she meets Contostavlos, BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, Loose Women panellist Jane Moore, and singer Jones at a poolside villa.

As McCullough arrives, he hugs Mabuse and Contostavlos and tells them: “I’m shaking.”

The cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 (Yoshitaka Kono/ITV/PA)

After the show’s presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrive at the villa in a helicopter, they tell the contestants they are competing to become the first leaders of the camp – which will exempt them from the first bushtucker trial.

They are then told to drink cocktails of blended bull penis and fish eyes, with a garnish made from vomit fruit, to determine the order in which they will skydive from helicopters.

First to finish his drink is Jones, with Contostavlos second, Moore third, McCullough fourth and Mabuse in fifth.

“It has taken many, many years but I’m finally doing it. And I’ve always said if I was going to do one – then it would be this show.” ⭐️ Coleen Rooney 📸 TV Personality Coleen starts her Jungle adventure Sunday at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/uUI8aJIN2r — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2024

After their skydive, they meet McGuigan, podcaster and Loose Women panellist GK Barry, Halsall, BBC Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom, and Rooney, who arrived separately on a Gold Coast beach, where they must form teams of two.

The pairings of McGuigan and Jones, Halsall and Contostavlos, Moore and Barry, McCullough and Rooney, and Odoom and Mabuse then travel to a river where they must find the keys to unlock their boats by putting their hands into “hell holes” which are likely to contain insects, snakes or other animals.

The winning pair earns the right to sleep in the comfort of the leaders’ lodge in their jungle camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.