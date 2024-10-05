Otis Redding gets posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A photo of singer/songwriter Otis Redding lies on his star during a posthumous unveiling ceremony honoring the late entertainer with the 2,791st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Otis Redding was given a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to dedicate a star to the legendary Otis Redding, whose music continues to inspire generations," Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, said in a statement.

The music icon's widow Zelma, daughter Karla, son Dexter, rapper Killer Mike and music producer Jimmy Jam attended the star dedication.

The Georgia-born Grammy winner is known for his 1960s hits "(Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay," "I've Been Loving You Too Long," "Respect," and "Try a Little Tenderness."

He died at the age of 26 in a private plane crash in Wisconsin in 1967.

Zelma Redding (L) and Karla Redding-Andrews, wife and sister of the late singer/songwriter Otis Redding, participate in a posthumous unveiling ceremony honoring the late entertainer on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Redding was posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.