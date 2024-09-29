OTR Roundtable discusses corruption charges in New York City
How might the allegations in New York City spill over onto other Democrats?
How might the allegations in New York City spill over onto other Democrats?
An unexpected guest joined the former president on stage in Wisconsin
"You know [Combs] is a good friend of mine. He's a good guy," Trump said of the rapper in 2012.
Although Colin Jost and Michael Che talked a bit about the major political shakeups they missed over the summer, when it comes to making fun of Donald Trump, the last few weeks alone gave them plenty of material.“Two hours ago, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris ‘a mentally disabled person,’” Jost said. “Which is amazing: I cannot believe Trump admitted he lost the debate to a mentally disabled person.”Colin added, “You can really tell Trump is worried about this election because now he’s just la
Vice President Kamala Harris says Project 2025 is a threat to Americans' safety. Let me set the record straight.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump meandered Saturday through a list of grievances against Vice President Kamala Harris and other issues during an event intended to link his Democratic opponent to illegal border crossings.
During a speech from Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday, former president Donald Trump gave a mind-meltingly dumb assertion that we should be more worried about "nuclear warming" than actual global warming. "What happened to the environment?" he told a room full of reporters. "They don't mention it. They don't mention that […]
More than 20,000 people have arrived from other countries, almost 30,000 have left for other provinces while even more arrived from other parts of Canada, and more than 10,000 are foreign nationals living on P.E.I. on temporary permits.This motion of people has caused crises in housing, health care, and general pressure on provincial infrastructure of all kinds.The mass migration to and from P.E.I. dates back to 2015, when Wade MacLauchlan became leader of the Liberal Party and premier at the sa
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said on Friday he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the Nov. 5 election, claiming that the company only displays "bad stories" about him. Trump, in his post on Truth Social, gave no evidence for his assertion about Google. "It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about" Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Trump said.
OTTAWA — The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
Trump has a habit of shooting himself in the foot, and the Republican Party has to turn around and pay the hospital bill.
Comedian and TV personality Bill Maher said Friday evening that he is confident former President Trump will lose to Vice President Harris in November. “I’m not even worried about it,” he said of the election, now less than six weeks away, during a panel discussion on “Real Time with Bill Maher.” One of his guests,…
“It’s getting very expensive to be a supporter of Donald Trump,” Willie Geist quips The post ‘Morning Joe’ Mocks $100,000 Watch Trump’s Selling to Fans: ‘Can You Imagine if the Democrats Were Doing Something Like This?’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
‘People are saying he was a bad pick and in many ways he was,’ James Austin Johnson said on the first episode of SNL’s 50th season
Ohio residents have lodged complaints to state Attorney General Dave Yost over Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski's Facebook post about Kamala Harris signs.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been taken to a secure location inside Iran amid heightened security, sources told Reuters, a day after Israel killed the head of Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah in a strike on Beirut. The move to safeguard Iran's top decision-maker is the latest show of nervousness by the Iranian authorities as Israel launched a series of devastating attacks on Hezbollah, Iran's best armed and most well-equipped ally in the region. Reuters reported this month that Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, the ideological guardians of the Islamic Republic, had ordered all of members to stop using any type of communication devices after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah blew up.
Mark Robinson's campaign is mired in scandal after reports he had posted racist comments online.
There appears to be no “Love Story” between Republican voters and Taylor Swift — the megastar has lost a significant amount of support from her right-leaning fans following her endorsement of Vice President Harris, according to a new poll. Roughly 47 percent of Republicans have a negative view of the “All Too Well” singer, an NBC…
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 100 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia Sunday, officials said, sparking a wildfire and setting an apartment block alight in one of the largest barrages seen over Russian skies since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Elon Musk is a harsh critic of illegal immigration. His past comments raise questions about his own path.
Derrick Anderson is running for office in Virginia. He's using a video of himself posing with a family for his campaign. The family isn't his.