Ottawa to acquire Quebec Bridge from CN, will spend $1 billion on span over 25 years

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

QUEBEC — The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge, following decades of political wrangling over what to do with the century-old span.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Quebec City Wednesday that Ottawa will spend $1 billion over the next 25 years to repair, repaint and maintain the bridge, extending its life for "decades."

"It is a perfectly good bridge that has served for many years," Trudeau said. "There have been concerns about the long-term viability of this bridge, and analyses have shown that with the right ownership and the right level of investments, it can last for decades longer."

The Quebec Bridge stretches 549 metres across the St. Lawrence River, connecting Quebec City with its south shore, and is the longest cantilever bridge in the world. Opened in 1917, the bridge was designated a national historic site in 1995 because of its length and the fact it was the first major bridge in North America made of nickel and steel.

Under the deal, Ottawa paid a symbolic one dollar to acquire the bridge from CN, said Pablo Rodriguez, federal transport minister. And while the federal government will own the bridge, the deal says CN and the Quebec government will retain responsibility and ownership of the rails and roadway on the span, which is crossed by 33,000 vehicles a day.

Federal Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the provincial and federal governments have been debating for more than 30 years about how to ensure the longevity of the structure.

Trudeau said, "successive governments have all made commitments to purchase this bridge, to secure this bridge for future generations … today, this government becomes the one that succeeded in doing that."

The 60,000-tonne bridge was owned by the federal government between 1918 and 1995, when ownership was transferred to CN. Its construction was plagued by tragedy, with a 1907 collapse killing 76 workers and a second accident in 1916 leading to the deaths of 13 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Driver of truck involved in Florida bus crash that killed 8 farm workers charged with DUI manslaughter

    The driver of a pickup truck involved in a Tuesday morning crash that killed eight farm workers and left at least 40 people injured in north-central Florida has been charged with eight counts of “Driving Under the Influence - manslaughter,” according to a news release from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

  • Arrest made in Florida bus crash that killed eight farm workers

    About 53 people were onboard bus heading to local watermelon farm to work for private company when crash occurred

  • US Secretary of State Blinken plays guitar at underground Kyiv bar

    The US secretary of state gave a surprise performance at an underground bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Antony Blinken picked up a guitar and joined a Ukrainian group in a rendition of Neil Young's hit song 'Rockin' in the Free World'. The 62-year-old offered words of encouragement to the Ukrainians facing the Russian advance in Kharkiv.

  • Police lay more charges in new case against Carleton Place man accused of 1st-degree murder

    Police say a man co-accused of first-degree murder of a woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River last year is facing additional charges, involving a different victim in an unrelated matter.In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the Lanark County detachment said they've charged Marcel Lapensee, 56, with two counts of sexual assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, voyeurism and other assault charges.Police say these new charges are rel

  • Blinken's guitar performance in Ukraine seen as tone-deaf by some

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to the stage with a Ukrainian band at a bar late on Tuesday during a surprise trip to Kyiv, drawing applause from the audience but some criticism online from people who felt the performance was "tone-deaf". The mixed reaction reflected Ukrainians' recognition of the key role U.S. support plays in the war against Russia as well as growing concern among civilians over mounting battlefield losses and intensified Russian missile and drone attacks. Blinken, who met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his visit and vowed unwavering U.S. support for Kyiv, referred to military difficulties in northeast Ukraine before he performed a rendition of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World".

  • CEO of Brazil’s oil and gas giant Petrobras steps down following dustup over dividends

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The head of Brazil’s state-controlled oil and gas giant Petrobras has stepped down, the company said Wednesday, following months of tensions with the federal government. Petrobras opted not to pay extraordinary dividends to its shareholders earlier this year, souring relations between Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, head of the ruling leftist Workers' Party. Lula had defended that move, calling the market a “voracious dinosau

  • Blinken: "deep concerns" about Rafah combat's impact on humanitarian aid

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Washington had "deep concerns" about the impact of Israel's military activity in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Blinken told a news conference in Kyiv that it could be affecting the "ability to provide humanitarian assistance" because it was impacting Gaza's "two main points of access" (May 15, 2024).

  • Alberta urges Canada PM Trudeau to head off port and rail strikes

    The western oil- and grain-producing province of Alberta on Monday urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do all he could to head off potentially devastating strikes by railway and port workers. Railways are critical to Canada's economy, due to its vast geography and exports of grain, potash and coal. Further to the west, talks between management and unions at the port of Vancouver have hit an impasse.

  • Trudeau to deliver speech at international union convention in Philadelphia

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to promote Canada's trade relationship with the United States in a speech to one of the biggest unions in North America next week. Trudeau's office says he was invited to speak at the Service Employees International Union quadrennial North American convention on May 21. The speech comes as Canada is bracing for the possibility of a second presidency for Donald Trump, who has already threatened to slap a 10 per cent tariff on all imports including fro

  • Late-night 4.0-magnitude quake rattles Northern California, seismologists say

    Nearly 800 people reported feeling the 11:39 p.m. tremor.

  • Minor earthquake rattles eastern Ontario, western Quebec

    The star shows the relative position of Wednesday morning's earthquake northeast of Ottawa on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River. (Earthquakes Canada)People in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec may have felt the ground rumble their morning coffee on Wednesday.A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook an area northwest of Hawkesbury, Ont., on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River at 8:20 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada.Earthquakes under a 3.5 magnitude aren't always felt, while those up to

  • Barge hits a bridge in Galveston, Texas, damaging the structure and causing an oil spill

    A barge hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, spilling oil into surrounding waters and closing the only road to a small island. Officials did not have any immediate information on damage to the bridge or if there were any injuries.

  • Police credit forensic science for arrest in 2014 killing of woman near Montreal

    LONGUEUIL, Que. — A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of a young woman nearly a decade after she was found dead on Montreal’s South Shore. Jenique Dalcourt, 23, was struck and killed with an iron bar as she walked along a bike path in Longueuil, Que., on Oct. 21, 2014. Longueuil police say the suspect, Michael Mcduff-Jalbert, was arrested Tuesday and will appear in court today. Mcduff-Jalbert, who was 26 at the time of Dalcourt's killing, was arrested a few days after she

  • Slovakian prime minister fighting for his life after assassination attempt

    Robert Fico, Slovakia’s pro-Russian prime minister, is fighting for his life after being shot by a would-be assassin.

  • Growing wildfires across Western Canada forcing thousands from their homes

    FORT MCMURRAY, ALBERTA — Thousands of residents forced to flee a fierce, wind-whipped wildfire threatening the oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray were told Wednesday they’ll likely be out for days but may be allowed back as early as Tuesday. Jody Butz, the fire chief in charge of the Fort McMurray region, said while Tuesday is the estimated return date, there are a lot of variables. "This does not guarantee that you'll return on that day, but we want to advise you to be evacuated until then," Bu

  • Ukrainian general applauds Canadian defence minister for talking Ukraine victory

    OTTAWA — Defence Minister Bill Blair caught the attention of a Ukrainian general on Monday when he said allies are talking about what it will take to get to "victory for Ukraine" in the war with Russia. Blair's comments differ from the government's long-standing promise to support Ukraine throughout the conflict, "for as long as it takes." That language has been used by G7 allies as well. The minister was speaking at a Washington, D.C., event held by the Atlantic Council think tank, where he was

  • Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot multiple times, in 'life-threatening' condition

    Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times in an assassination attempt and was in a life-threatening condition Wednesday.

  • Thunderstorm risk lingers over Ontario, Quebec, as wildfire smoke spreads in

    A lingering thunderstorm threat hangs over parts of Ontario and Quebec Tuesday, along with some hazy skies as wildfire smoke from Western Canada infiltrates the region

  • India's parliament has fewer Muslims as strength of Modi's party grows

    The political power of India's 200 million Muslims is declining in the world's largest democracy. Tensions between Hindus and Muslims in India are not new, but they have gotten worse under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose ruling Bharatiya Janata Party touts a Hindu-nationalist ideology. (AP Video/Rishi Lekhi, Shonal Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Mahesh Kumar)

  • 'It puts all Yukoners at risk': Fire Marshal's Office missing a fire marshal

    Fire chiefs are sounding the alarm over a lack of staff at the Yukon Fire Marshal's Office (FMO), including a fire marshal. The FMO enforces fire regulations, investigates fires and runs 16 volunteer fire halls across the territory.But it is missing half its usual complement of six staff, including a fire marshal and administrative staffer.They say the office seems to be struggling with paperwork and equipment repairs.Jeff Stephenson, president of the Association of Yukon Fire Chiefs, said that'