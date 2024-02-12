Ottawa considers tougher penalties for auto thefts
The federal government is considering tougher penalties for auto theft as more Canadians fall victim to the crime that cost insurance companies more than $1 billion in 2022.
The federal government is considering tougher penalties for auto theft as more Canadians fall victim to the crime that cost insurance companies more than $1 billion in 2022.
Italy has been shaken by the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in front of her boyfriend in a public park in the Sicilian city of Catania, the latest in a series string of shocking sexual attacks in the country.
A man who leaped over a judicial bench and attacked a Nevada judge during a sentencing hearing in Las Vegas last month that was captured in a courtroom video that went viral has now been indicted for attempted murder. A grand jury returned the nine-count indictment against Deobra Redden, 30, in Las Vegas on Thursday. Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus was about to deliver Redden’s sentence in an attempted battery case on Jan. 3 when he lunged over the bench at her.
The baby was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime
Couple whose gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado fire that killed one and injured more than a dozen people is sentenced.
Oklahoma judge Traci Soderstrom mocked a prosecutor, jury members, and witnesses in texts during a toddler's murder trial.
The baby had apparent “thermal injuries” on various parts of her body, a probable cause affidavit said.
A woman in a trenchcoat opened fire with a long gun inside celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Texas before being gunned down by two off-duty officers who confronted her, sending worshippers rushing from the building between busy Sunday services, authorities said. The woman entered the Houston church with a 5-year-old boy shortly before 2 p.m. and the child was shot and critically injured. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said it was not clear whether the child was struck by the off-duty officers who returned fire.
The boys, aged 12, 13, 14, and 14, remain in police custody in Rochdale.
The wife of a deceased janitor found her husband's body in a San Francisco area park early Saturday. The man had apparently been stabbed to death, police said.
A 15-year-old accused of shooting a Brazilian tourist in the leg in Times Square Thursday night and then firing at a police officer was charged Saturday as an adult with two counts of attempted murder. Identified by police as a resident of a migrant shelter in Manhattan who arrived in New York from Venezuela late last year, the teenager was ordered held without bail after the assistant district attorney said he “cannot be trusted to return to court,” the New York Daily News reported. The teen also faces assault and weapons possession charges stemming from the shooting that began in a sporting goods store and spilled out onto the streets of Midtown Manhattan.
Police say they've uncovered a shoplifting and reselling operation in Fort St. John, and recovered items worth an estimated $225,000."This appears to be a fairly elaborate fencing operation," said Staff Sgt. Scott Watson, acting officer in charge of the Fort St. John RCMP detachment in a Friday news release."The results of this investigation will have a significant impact on the local property crime trade in Fort St. John and [the] surrounding area."RCMP say the initial theft took place at a bus
An inquest into the death of Peter Roebuck concludes he took his own life in South Africa in 2011.
WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg say multiple officers were shot during a standoff at an apartment building where they were responding to a report of a person being held against her will. None of the officers suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident early Saturday on College Ave., and police say two men in their 40s were arrested. The Winnipeg Police Service issued a news release saying officers were told several people were believed to be in the apartment, along with firearms. They say T
Locals banded together and blocked the fly-tippers on a country lane in the West Midlands.
Ethan Cakmak, 16, did not hesitate to jump into the water when he realized a man needed help after driving his car into the lake on Wednesday.
Three Dutch citizens were found dead in western Switzerland after an apparent hiking accident, police said Saturday. The mother and her two adult children, who had been reported missing Thursday, were found near the Rochers-de-Naye mountain in the canton of Vaud, local police said in a statement. A large-scale search operation was launched Thursday, and the bodies of all three were found Friday morning about 300 meters (1,000 feet) below a steep path.
A Langley Park detective found young Jeremy Poou-Caceres fatally shot and his mother suffering a non-life-threatening injury,
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a York Regional Police officer of wrongdoing in the death of a teen boy being pursued near Canada's Wonderland.In a report released on Friday, Joseph Martino, director of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said he found no evidence that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death. The SIU said a 14-year-old boy, who they initially reported was 17, was hit by a car on Jane Street, as he was fleeing from an officer on foot o
Two Afghan prisoners who were held in U.S. custody for at least 14 years at the Guantanamo Bay detention center after 2002 were released from house arrest in Oman, a Taliban spokesman said Sunday. Abdul Zahir Saber and Abdul Karim were released as a result of the efforts made by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Taliban interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said.
This time last year, Khalsa Aid Canada says it was receiving five calls a week from international students in Brampton needing food, clothing and a place to live. Now, amid worsening housing and affordability crises, it says it's receiving five calls a day — a figure well beyond what it can handle. The international charity, the Canadian branch of which helps over 8,200 students struggling to access food, clothes, and shelter in cities nationwide, says the government and post-secondary instituti