Ottawa cuts Nova Scotia’s international student visa allowance by 35%

Last week the provincial budget came out, this week it gets debated in Province House, department by department. Among the first to go was the Department of Advanced Education, on Monday, in the Red Chamber (like a game of Clue). The Coast’s education reporter Lauren Phillips was there for hours, from the afternoon well into Monday night, and was pleasantly surprised when the discussion brought up some details about the federal government’s new plan to limit international student visas. Details that have been scarce, at least in public, since the plan was announced on Jan. 22.

Advanced education minister Brian Wong, front and centre in the picture above, told the sub-committee on supply that Nova Scotia has received the total count on international study applications it can receive for the 2024-25 school year: 12,900 to be shared by universities, NSCC, private career colleges and language schools. That’s 7,000 fewer applications than last year, on track with the federal government’s target of reducing applications across the country by 35%.

All designated learning institutions will be sharing the 12,900 quota, but Wong didn’t go into how this number will be divided—whether every school gets an equal share, for example, or if it’s weighted by the current number of students each school has, or by the number of international students now on campus. Apparently designated learning institutions recently learned about the 12,900 figure, but the province has until the end of March to determine how exactly it will be allocated.

As of 2023-24, Nova Scotia’s 10 universities alone welcomed more than 14,500 international students. A big unanswered question is how universities will make up for any drop in international student tuition revenue without additional provincial funding to cover that loss.

Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Coast