Ottawa denies it has evidence linking India PM Modi to violence in Canada

Canada's Deputy Justice Minister Nathalie Drouin waits to testify to the House of Commons justice committee, in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada, which expelled six Indian diplomats over allegations they were involved in a plot against Sikh separatists, denied it had evidence Prime Minister Narendra Modi was linked to violence on Canadian soil.

The Canadian foreign ministry last month alleged Amit Shah, considered the number two in Modi's government, was behind a campaign of intimidation in Canada. Ottawa says it has evidence linking Indian government agents to the 2023 murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

This week, the Globe and Mail newspaper said Canadian security agencies believed Modi knew about the violent plots and said Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval were also in the loop.

Nathalie Drouin, intelligence adviser to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, posted a statement of denial on a government website late on Thursday night.

"The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate," she said.

Four Indian nationals have been charged in Nijjar's killing. India flatly rejects any suggestion its agents were involved in violence against Sikh separatists on Canadian soil.

Canada is home to the highest population of Sikhs outside their home state of Punjab and demonstrations in favor of a separate homeland carved out of India have irked New Delhi.

India calls the separatists "terrorists" who it says are threats to its security.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)