Ottawa elementary school reports 2 incidents of racial slurs

Staff at Connaught Public School on Gladstone Avenue advised parents this week of two separate incidents in December involving primary students directing racial slurs at other students.

Parents at an elementary school in Ottawa are being asked to speak to their children about respect and kindness following two separate incidents involving the use of racial slurs.

The weekly newsletter emailed to parents at Connaught Public School on Monday stated that on two occasions last month students were overheard using racial slurs aimed at other students.

The email goes on to say that in both cases harm was caused both to the students to whom the slurs were directed, and to other students who overheard the slurs.

I'm very pleased to hear that they didn't ignore it or sweep it under the rug. - Letitia Taylor, Parents for Diversity

Parents who spoke with CBC outside the school on Gladstone Avenue said they planned on talking to their children about the incidents, or already had.

"It's very sad to hear it's happening," said Willis Kigenyi as he dropped off his son Wednesday morning.

Kigenyi and his family recently moved to Ottawa from Uganda and his son only started attending Connaught this week.

"It's very good to get the parents involved and send us those emails," said Kigenyi. "I encourage every parent to take part in this and take it very seriously."

He added that while he's grateful the school investigated the incidents, the hurt has already been felt, so he's hoping the board and the school will work harder to reduce to zero the number of incidents involving racism.

Parent Lorry Moller also applauded the school for reporting what happened.

"It's good that they're letting the parents know that they've got to discuss all these issues with their kids," said Moller.

Connaught PS parent Willis Kigenyi says he hopes parents will use this as an opportunity to speak to their children about racism.

Parent Willis Kigenyi says he hopes parents will use this as an opportunity to speak to their children about racism. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Affected students offered support

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB), which oversees Connaught Public School, provided a written statement about the incidents to CBC.

"It is not believed that the children fully understood the harm these words can cause," wrote the board. "In our classes, staff work to educate students on the importance of kindness, empathy and respect for one another. While these incidents were isolated, administrators wanted to make parents aware of this situation so that families can assist in building a safe and caring school community."

The OCDSB added that school staff supported the affected students, and said it had made parents aware of what happened so that families can assist in building a safe and caring school community.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says the affected students have been offered support by staff at Connaught Public School.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says the affected students have been offered support by staff at Connaught Public School. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Racist incidents underreported, advocate says

The email sent to parents also provided a link to the non-profit organization Parents for Diversity, which offers learning resources for parents and students with the goal of providing equitable educational spaces.

Letitia Taylor, vice-chair of the organization, said she's not surprised by the two incidents, even at the primary school level.

"Regrettably, it's something that's on the rise," said Taylor. "We have to think about how do young children hear these words."

While the board described these incidents as isolated, Taylor said based on her experience of working with BIPOC youth, racist incidents in schools often go unreported, especially if they're not overheard by a staff member.

Taylor also added her voice to those applauding the school and the board for updating parents.

"I'm very pleased to hear that they didn't ignore it or sweep it under the rug," said Taylor. "They confronted it head-on and did the work of speaking to the children and taking advantage of the learning opportunity."