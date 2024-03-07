Ottawa: Four children among six found dead in house

Ottawa police said one arrest had been made

Police are treating the deaths of four children and two adults at a house in Ottawa as homicides.

Officers were responding to an emergency call placed at approximately 22:52 local time (03:52 GMT) on Wednesday when they found the six people.

The property is located in a suburb about 17km (10 miles) southwest of the Canadian capital.

In a statement, Ottawa police said one arrest had been made.

Police said at least one person had been taken to hospital in the Ottawa area with serious but not life-threatening injuries,

"This is a tragic and complex investigation, and investigative teams remain on Berrigan Drive," the police said in a statement. They added that there was no threat to public safety.

Local news reports that there were police cruisers parked outside the home in Barrhaven.

Identities of the deceased have not been released. It is not known if the adults and children were related.

A press conference about the ongoing police investigation, which has been passed to the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit, will be held later on Thursday.