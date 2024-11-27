Ottawa settles Phoenix pay system lawsuit with non-union employees

OTTAWA — The federal government has reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit launched by casual and non-union employees over the Phoenix pay system.

Law firm Saraïlis Avocats says casual workers, students and some short-term and part-time employees, as well as individuals appointed by the government, are among those who can get individual payments.

It says problems with the government’s Phoenix system caused employees significant hardship and disrupted their lives and finances.

The firm did not specify the total amount of the settlement but a document on its website indicates employees can expect to receive a maximum amount of $175 or $350 per financial year.

The settlement will go to the Quebec Superior Court for approval in February.

Hundreds of thousands of problems with the system have plagued the public service since 2016, with Ottawa aiming to clear the backlog of problems by March 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press