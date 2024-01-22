Ottawa skaters take advantage of Rideau Canal’s partial opening while they can

OTTAWA — Heavy snow blanketed some of the views and the ice was in rough shape, but that didn't stop skaters from gliding down the partially opened Rideau Canal Skateway today.

About a kilometre-long section of canal opened Sunday to the relief of many Ottawa residents who worried it would remain closed for the second winter in a row.

The National Capital Commission says it plans to open more sections of the 7.8-kilometre rink as ice conditions become safer.

But some of the skaters lacing up near Pretoria Bridge today worried that with above-zero temperatures expected later this week, the canal could close again.

They headed out to take advantage of the opportunity while they could, though multiple skaters said the ice was rough.

Jacky Lee, a medical student from Toronto, says skating on the canal was on his "bucket list" of Ottawa activities, so he grabbed his skates as soon as it opened Sunday and stayed on the ice for hours — before coming back with a group of friends the next day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 22, 2024.

