Ottawa standup paddling athlete aims for gold at Pan Am Games

An Ottawa-born standup paddling athlete has been nervously checking the ocean she is set to compete in on Friday during the inaugural surfing and standup paddling competition at the Pan Am Games.

Lina Augaitis, a former world champion currently living in B.C., said there are overhead waves she might have to face.

"For surfers, they were jumping with joy. As for paddle board racers, we were all having knots in our stomachs.

"In the past, somehow I managed to get through them. I am hoping those muscle fibres come back to me and just kind of work for me. I think there's going to be a lot of making smart choices in the right spot."

'I am a little addicted to racing'

The competitive gymnast was introduced to standup paddle boarding during a vacation in California in 2010.

"It was really great," Augaitis said.

At the time, she was living in Vancouver and working part time at Deep Cove, a kayaking rental shop, which had about five paddle boards. She started to play around with them.

"I am a little addicted to racing so I ended up finding a race in Vernon, B.C.," she said.

Augaitis then asked Deep Cove if she could borrow a paddle board for the race that she managed to win.

"The rest is kind of a little bit of history. It just went forward this way."

In 2014, she left her job as a teacher to race full time.

An unforgiving course

Augaitis said the paddle boards people use recreationally are a lot wider than the racing boards.

The board she uses is about 21 to 24 inches wide, while the ones used at a cottage are about 31 to 35 inches.

"Therefore, stability is something you have to work on," she said.

In most standup paddle board races, racers start from the shore and run into the water.

But due to the high waves in Lima, the Pan Am Games announced that paddle board racers will instead start the race in the water, Augaitis said.

"We all line up in the water, and they say 'go.' We'll stand up on our boards and we paddle."

Augaitis has her eyes set on a gold medal.