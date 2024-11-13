Ottawa's draft municipal budget tabled
Ottawa taxpayers facing 3.9% tax hike, 5% hike in transit fares in 2025 budget.
The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."
The man tapped for the top international role inside the Trump White House isn't just predicting the defeat of Canada's Trudeau government: He's celebrating it.Mike Waltz has a vast digital footprint on international issues in his six years as a congressman, following careers in business, defence policy, and as a decorated special-forces veteran.He's been selected by Donald Trump for the powerful position of national security adviser in the next White House, the president-elect confirmed in a st
The Massachusetts senator accused the incoming president of violating a very specific law.
Donald Trump announced several additions to his forthcoming administration on Tuesday—including the shocking selection of Fox News host and Army National Guard veteran Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense. “Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First,” Trump said in a statement. “With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.” Hegseth’s role requires Senate confirmation.
Ty Cobb also dunked on Donald Trump's cabinet picks with a brutal basketball analogy.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border czar says there is an "extreme national security vulnerability" along the Canada-U.S. border that he plans to deal with the moment the new Republican administration takes power.Tom Homan, named Sunday as the official in charge of all U.S. border issues, said in a television interview that he expects there will be "tough conversations" with Ottawa about the situation along the Canada-U.S. border. "The problem with the northern border is a huge national s
The news network's Republican foil tried to make light of Trump's post-election moves, but viewers' nerves are raw.
The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.
Donald Trump landed in Washington Wednesday to celebrate Republicans’ soon-to-be control over the White House and Congress, and visit lame-duck President Joe Biden in person. Trump and Biden were seated in chairs next to each other by a crackling fire in the Oval Office for a photo opportunity ahead of their first official transition meeting. “Politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a nice world but it is a nice world today,” Trump said in their roughly one-minute appearance before cameras.
President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo
The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.
The MSNBC anchor mocked it as “absurd bluster from Trump, where he is trying to pretend he’s already in power.”
President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointments have incited job shuffling, with Republicans clamoring to climb up to higher roles. The latest to clinch a promotion could be Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. In an interview with Axios, Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt lobbied for Lara, who currently serves as RNC co-chair, to fill Marco Rubio’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat—if Trump does indeed select him as secretary of state in his administration. According to Britt, Lara understands
From "corporate bankruptcies", to reports of butter theft and huge potato inflation, pressures on Russia continue.
Melania Trump is snubbing Jill Biden by skipping a traditional tea with the first lady, the Daily Mail reports. The once-and-future first lady is reportedly declining the Bidens’ invitation to join Donald Trump when he meets with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday. CNN confirmed the report, citing sources who explained that she has a scheduling conflict related to her new memoir and that the decision is not yet final. The outlet added that Melania‘s move is a marker of her auton
The “Late Show” host said he needed to “take this opportunity” to address the president-elect.
Analysts had predicted that the race between Valadao and Salas would be a tossup.
California couple Joanna McIsaac-Kierklo and Ed Kierklo wanted to spend their later years in southern France, so they moved. They quickly realized how hard it was and wanted to return, until the US election.
What Kamala Harris does next will likely determine how history will remember her.
Now that almost all votes have been counted it’s clear how close this race really was.