Ottawa's Rideau Canal skateway set to partially reopen today after closure

OTTAWA — A section of Ottawa's iconic Rideau Canal is to open for a second time this winter as slightly chillier temperatures return to the nation's capital.

The National Capital Commission says in a social media post that the skateway will partially reopen near Pretoria Bridge at around noon Sunday with a warning that ice conditions can change.

The Rideau Canal Skateway was closed due to warm temperatures just four days after it opened on Jan. 24.

Many in the nation's capital have been relieved the canal ice has been thick enough to skate on this season after the skateway remained closed all of last winter for the first time in its history.

Skaters who have already glided on the canal this winter have said the ice is in rough condition, though.

The NCC says its crew flooded the skateway to thicken the ice before Sunday's reopening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press