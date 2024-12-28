OU loses to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl

Latest Stories
- FTW Outdoors
Eric Dickerson does not want Saquon Barkley to break his NFL rushing record
Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley is approaching a record held by Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson. Barkley needs just 268 yards over the next two games to break a record held by Dickerson since 1984. Barkley is approaching 2,000…
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Ex-Lightning Star Open To Trade To Maple Leafs
This former Lightning forward is reportedly not against becoming a Maple Leaf.
- FTW Outdoors
Rutgers ran a fake Eagles tush push to perfection against Kansas State during the Rate Bowl
Rutgers decided to pull a fast one during Thursday night's Rate Bowl at Chase Field, and it worked to perfection. While looking to run the Philadelphia Eagles' tush push at the 1-yard line against Kansas State, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis instead handed the ball off…
- FTW Outdoors
Bowling Green's punter threw a dart on a fake punt for a 68 Ventures Bowl TD
Bowling Green punter John Henderson isn't just good at special teams. Apparently, he's got a rocket of an arm, too. During Thursday night's 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, the Falcons attempted a fake punt against Arkansas State on fourth and
- MMA Junkie
UFC full fight: 'Korean Zombie' sleeps Dustin Poirier with nasty D'Arce choke in big upset win
Chan Sung Jung, or better known as "Korean Zombie," is considered by many as an MMA legend due to his insane fighting style. But although he had a reputation as a wild brawler, he was also a technical fighter. In May 2012, Jung picked up arguably the biggest win of…
- The Hockey News - Calgary Flames
Former Flames Player Top Scorer In KHL
While the Calgary Flames remain in the middle of the pack regarding offense in the NHL, a former player is the top scorer in the KHL.
- The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Insider Chimes In On Blue Jackets & Laine Situation
An NHL Insider chimes in on what he thinks is going on between the Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine situation
- The Canadian Press
Navy QB Blake Horvath's 95-yard TD run in Armed Forces Bowl win is longest play in school history
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Navy quarterback Blake Horvath read the play perfectly and turned it into the longest in school history, a 95-yard touchdown run in the Armed Forces Bowl.
- Bears Wire
Bears players react to 'sell the team' chants at Soldier Field
Caleb Williams and DJ Moore sounded off on the "sell the team" chants that erupted from Bears fans in Thursday's loss vs. Seahawks.
- USA TODAY Sports
Bowl game schedule today: Breaking down the three college football bowl games on Dec. 26
The day after Christmas offers three college football bowl games as you recover from opening presents. A look at the three matchups.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens Goaltending Could Spell Big Trouble
The Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a bind that they're not used to and it should be right at the top of Kent Hughes "To-do list" to get them out of there.
- Bears Wire
Richard Sherman explains what Pete Carroll would bring to Bears
Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman discussed what Pete Carroll would bring to the Bears as a head coach.
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
Canucks Hughes & Pettersson Doubtful For Matchup Against The Kraken
Both Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are projected to miss Saturday's game against the Seattle Kraken.
- USA TODAY Sports
Deion Sanders on final game with sons in Alamo Bowl: 'Don't know how I'm gonna handle it'
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is bracing for final game with his two youngest sons as the Buffaloes prepare to face BYU in the Alamo Bowl.
- BBC
North Korean soldier captured in Ukraine dies, reports say
The soldier is thought to be the first North Korean prisoner of war captured in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
- Miami Herald
Cote’s NFL Week 17 picks: Dolphins-Browns, Pack-Vikes, all 16 games. Will Miami playoff hope survive?
Week 17 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Browns, Packers-Vikings and all 16 games -- 14 with playoff bearing. Will Miami’s playoff hopes survive Saturday to make Sunday’s game matter?
- Yahoo Sports
QB Teddy Bridgewater, fresh off coaching alma mater to HS state title, coming out of retirement to sign with Lions
Bridgewater retired after last season and was hired to coach Miami Northwestern High School.
- The Canadian Press
Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson's contract to create cap space, flexibility, AP source says
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have again restructured quarterback Deshaun Watson's massive contract to create salary-cap space and give them future flexibility, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Friday.
- The Hockey News
Bathurst Finally Signs Habs Prospect Goaltender
After being pre-emptively labelled as the Montreal Canadiens' sole pick from the QMJHL at the draft by Habs Director of Player Personnel Martin Lapointe, Mikus Vecvanags shocked the world when he signed in the BCHL's Brooks Bandits instead. Well, nearly six months later, Vecvanags officially signs ...
- USA TODAY
The Kansas City Chiefs securing the No. 1 spot could not be better for Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has only attended home games this NFL season to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs.