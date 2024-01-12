OU professor identifies possible correlation between breast cancer drugs and Type 2 diabetes
OU professor identifies possible correlation between breast cancer drugs and Type 2 diabetes
OU professor identifies possible correlation between breast cancer drugs and Type 2 diabetes
The "ambulatory care hub" that will eventually open at the site of the abandoned Costco building in St. John's will serve as a one-stop shop for outpatient testing, therapy and surgeries, the provincial health minister said Friday,But Tom Osborne clarified the new centre, slated to open in early 2025, won't increase the number of health services or appointment slots on offer in eastern Newfoundland.Instead, it'll simply shuffle them around — in hopes that more space will improve wait times."This
Doctors share the warning signs of a severe infection and what warrants a visit with a doctor.
Dr Cara Croft wanted to be a medic when she was younger. A spell of work experience at a hospital in Wigan around the time she left school changed her mind.
Quaker Canada is voluntary recalling 38 varieties of granola bars and Harvest Crunch cereals due to the potential exposure to salmonella.The company said the recall was a direct result of one initiated Thursday in the United States by the Quaker Oats Company."This action is being taken in Canada out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the wellbeing of our Canadian consumers," Quaker Canada said in a release.The company said the recalled products have been distributed across Canada. Cons
Here are the types of patients who will die if Supreme Court justices say states can block doctors from providing emergency abortion care
You're probably best leaving it in the fruit bowl.
Low-fat, high-protein, paleo, keto; diet fads come and go but as any credible nutritionist will tell you, the truth about food remains the same, the key to a long and healthy life is a balanced diet. Sounds simple enough, but the latest stats reveal a shocking truth. According to the Food Standards Agency, unhealthy diets account for an astonishing 13 per cent of all deaths in the UK.
VANCOUVER — Hospitals in British Columbia are treating a record number of patients as the province's respiratory illness season nears its peak, with the health minister saying the situation is challenging but being managed. Health Minister Adrian Dix told a briefing Wednesday that 10,435 people were in hospital as of Tuesday night, the most the province has "ever seen", and many have respiratory illnesses. He said it was a "time of challenge" for the heath care system, but it could "absolutely"
Common as they are, reinfections may have lasting impacts.
OTTAWA — Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization says some groups of people vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19 should be eligible for another dose of vaccine in the spring. The recommendation issued Friday says people aged 65 and older, residents of long-term care homes and seniors living in other congregate settings may get another shot of the vaccine targeted to the XBB.1.5 variant. It also says children and adults aged six months and older who are moderately to severely i
Check your pantry for one of these 49 recalled products.
We investigate the reasons why cold air has been scientifically associated with increased cardiovascular events.
"Although COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, the virus is still circulating and killing," WHO's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
If you’re unprepared, the change can be difficult. But a plant-based diet isn't impossible to manage.
Many of us assume that plant-based milks are nutritionally superior to good old-fashioned dairy milk, but are they really?
As snow piles up across much of the U.S., you might want to think twice about shoveling the white stuff yourself. Even people as young as 45 could be at risk.
An NHS consultant surgeon in West Sussex says he is treating dog attack victims every day.
Symptoms of hyperemesis gravidarum include extreme nausea and vomiting. Like Kate Middleton, this mom was hospitalized for it.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The secrecy surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalizations due to prostate cancer surgery set off a political firestorm, launched multiple reviews and triggered calls for his ouster. To some, the uproar may be puzzling or even offensive. An individual's right to privacy, particularly about medical issues, is sacred. And most people have that right to privacy. But not all. As a member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet, a key national security adviser and a guardian
Syphilis may sound like an STI from the Stone Age, but unfortunately it's alive and thriving. Catching it early is key in preventing long-term problems.