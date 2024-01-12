OU professor identifies possible correlation between breast cancer drugs and Type 2 diabetes

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Hospitals in British Columbia are treating a record number of patients as the province's respiratory illness season nears its peak, with the health minister saying the situation is challenging but being managed. Health Minister Adrian Dix told a briefing Wednesday that 10,435 people were in hospital as of Tuesday night, the most the province has "ever seen", and many have respiratory illnesses. He said it was a "time of challenge" for the heath care system, but it could "absolutely"