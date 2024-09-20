OU ROTC members honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action with run across campus
OU ROTC members honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action with run across campus
OU ROTC members honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action with run across campus
One of America’s most acclaimed magazine writers, Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine, has been placed on leave while a “third-party review” is conducted after Nuzzi disclosed that she “had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign.”
The late night host hit the former president with a blunt reality check.
Jagmeet Singh's training as an MMA fighter in high school is being credited for his confidence in standing up against "bullies."
Republicans in North Carolina and nationally are assessing the potential fallout for former President Donald Trump from a bombshell report alleging that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the party's gubernatorial nominee, posted disturbing and inflammatory statements on a forum of a pornographic website. CNN reported Thursday that Robinson, behind an anonymous username he allegedly used elsewhere, made the comments more than a decade ago, including supporting slavery, calling himself a "black NAZI" and recalling memories of him "peeping" on women in the shower as a 14-year-old. ABC News has not independently verified the comments were made by Robinson, and he insisted in a video posted to X prior to the story's publication that "those are not the words of Mark Robinson."
Lady Gaga on why she chose to address rumours around her gender and that she was a man.
Her father's praise for Trump might make it tough for the singer to keep her poker face.
Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent a special day with their cousin Prince Archie - see details.
Peel Regional Police released stunning security camera video Wednesday showing a woman run over a man while allegedly stealing his Porsche SUV earlier this month in Mississauga.That woman, now wanted for the vehicle theft and dangerous operation causing bodily harm, is captured on the video telling the man she's at his home to see the Porsche Cayenne. Police said she was responding to an Auto Trader ad, and the incident took place at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the Winston Churchill and Eglinton
‘With crime at record levels, with terrorists and criminals pouring in, and with inflation eating your hearts out, vote for Donald Trump,’ Republican nominee pleads
More than half of voters in a new survey say they support pop star Taylor Swift’s get-out-the-vote effort to push her fans to vote in this year’s election, but the number is down 15 points from February following a conspiracy theory surrounding the idea of a rigged Super Bowl. The newly released Monmouth University poll…
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is fuming mad with state GOP lawmakers who he says aren’t doing enough to stop a ballot measure—supported by former president Donald Trump—that would legalize marijuana in the state, according to a report in Politico.State Republicans have kept mum on the issue, but the news outlet noted DeSantis recently started lashing out against his colleagues who, unlike him he says, aren’t fighting to stop possible legalization.“You say you’re all about these issues, and then when
We nearly missed the royal's latest casual ensemble...
Donald Trump is firing back at Howard Stern for turning on him after years of seemingly cordial radio conversations. In Trump’s estimation, everything changed after Stern went “woke.”During his first in studio appearance on the late-night Fox News show Gutfeld! Wednesday, Trump was confronted with a recent clip of Stern expressing “hate” for anyone “stupid” enough to vote for the Republican presidential candidate. “I was on Howard Stern’s show as much as anybody,” Trump told host Greg Gutfeld. “
Vice president said her visit to Penzeys Spices gave her some much-needed respite from debate prep against her Republican rival
Donald Trump called Sen. Chuck Schumer, the nation’s highest-ranking Jewish official, a “Palestinian” on Thursday in a speech full of fantastical claims about the former president’s self-described importance to Israel.“Chuck Schumer is a Palestinian,” Trump, flanked by American and Israeli flags, said of the Senate majority leader. “Who would have thought that was going to happen? What the hell happened to him?”From there, it got worse.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
Billionaire Mark Cuban accused former President Donald Trump of lacking character, continuing his recent criticism of the 2024 GOP candidate.
They have a record of telling the truth on Fox News.
Berube led the skates with Groups A and B before Marlies head coach John Gruden headed the camp for Group C.
Alyssa Farah Griffin said her "jaw dropped" when Sanders recently suggested that Kamala Harris couldn't be humble because she doesn't have children.