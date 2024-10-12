OU vs. Texas Saturday at 2:30pm, Longhorns favored by 14.5
Replay officials seemed to miss an obvious call on Thursday.
The Jets made Robert Saleh the first head coach firing of the season but it is quarterback Aaron Rodgers causing the main issues in New York, writes Phoebe Schecter.
Team Brad Gushue delivered a stunner on Thursday with word that second E.J. Harnden would be leaving the St. John's, N.L.-based rink effective immediately.
How did Bronny James do in his third preseason game? Check out his stats from the Lakers-Bucks contest.
The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his wife, Brittany, also own a place in their native Texas
The Canadian athlete, who was the first to win multiple medals in the Summer and Winter Olympics, spoke about mental health in a keynote speech.
On Wednesday night, Max Domi tried to start some shenanigans with David Savard who politely declined, but there's a part of the story you may not know yet.
Count on these Week 6 fantasy football predictions from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
The Philadelphia Flyers should consider making a push for this Toronto Maple Leafs defender.
"You can look into Tropicana Field now. Unbelievable."
Caitlin Clark can’t win. On one side of the court, she’s catching it from petty players who think the only reason she has achieved rock star status is because she is white. On the other side of the court, she’s catching it from critics who think she’s not doing enough to denounce the racist backlash against the petty players. Somewhere in the middle — let’s call it half-court — Clark has ...
Mike Tyson addressed Jake Paul's $5 million offer to get past the fourth round of their heavyweight fight Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski has said he wants the NFL to investigate the apparent head injury suffered by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Sunday’s defeat to the Houston Texans.
How did Zach Edey do in his second preseason game? Check out his stats from the Grizzlies-Hornets contest.
Tempers flared during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Royals and Yankees.
Bills running back James Cook suffered a foot injury in Sunday's Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. Here's what we know.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers a lineup suggestion for every game on the Week 6 slate!
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jeff Ulbrich shook up the New York Jets' struggling offense in his first major move as interim head coach.
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers will miss his second consecutive game after suffering a concussion against the Cowboys. The former LSU star, who was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was ruled out for New York's upcoming…
Trouble in paradise? Montreal Canadiens top prospect Ivan Demidov has seen his ice time dwindle to just three minutes a night. What's going on?