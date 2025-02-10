Our favorite Super Bowl 2025 commercials so far

Regardless of whether you’re rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles, Super Bowl commercials bring the whole party together.

From Martha Stewart break-dancing to Jeremy Strong submerged in coffee, Super Bowl LIX's commercials are off to a typically star-studded start.

More than 50 brands will advertise during tonight’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, which is expected to draw more than 120 million viewers between Fox’s television broadcast and the free livestream on Tubi.

Mark Evans, the executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports, said that the demand for ad space was huge this year, with all of the slots selling out in November, the Associated Press reported. A few 30-second ad spots were reportedly sold for a record $8 million.

We’ve compiled a running list of our favorite commercials from this year’s Super Bowl so far. Keep checking back, as we will be updating this page throughout the game.

F1 trailer starring Brad Pitt

Even before the game officially kicked off, adrenaline was at an all-time high with a trailer for F1, Warner Bros. and Apple’s upcoming movie starring Brad Pitt. It’s a follow-up to director Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick and will come out sometime this summer.

Dunkin’

Boston's favorite “DunKings” — Ben and Casey Affleck — were at the center of this star-studded commercial, featuring an always method acting Jeremy Strong, steeped in a human-sized cup of coffee to prepare for his role.

Yahoo

How could we not include our own Super Bowl ad? This is Yahoo’s first commercial since 2002, and we absolutely encourage you to email Bill Murray to see what happens next.

UberEats

In this ad for the delivery service, Matthew McConaughey tries to pitch director Greta Gerwig a movie idea about the long-standing relationship between football and food. The commercial also features appearances by Charli XCX, Sean Evans, Kevin Bacon and Martha Stewart in her second ad of the night.

Hellmann’s

When Hellmann’s Met Sally? Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited to recreate the iconic Katz’s Deli scene from their 1989 movie When Harry Met Sally. The ad also featured a cameo from Sydney Sweeney, who was not born when the movie came out, who delivered the scene’s most famous line.

Nike

Nike made its return to the Super Bowl commercial break after almost 30 years with a commercial celebrating and highlighting the most successful female athletes. The 60-second features star basketball players Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, alongside gymnast Jordan Chiles, runner Sha’Carri Richardson and tennis player Aryna Sabalenka.