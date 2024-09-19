Ousted president quits Gabon politics, calls for wife's release

Ali Bongo claims his wife (pictured) and son are being tortured in detention [AFP]

Gabon's deposed President Ali Bongo has announced he will quit politics a year after he was toppled from power by a military coup.

"I wish to reaffirm my withdrawal from political life and the definitive renunciation of any national ambition," Mr Bongo said in a letter addressed to the Gabonese people.

The 65-year-old also called for the release of his wife and son who are in detention awaiting trial on corruption allegations.

It is not clear whether his statement follows any negotiations with the military rulers, or if he is hoping that by agreeing to quit politics, he will secure his family’s freedom.

Mr Bongo suffered a stroke in 2018 and his health was a major source of concern for many in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

The army seized power last August, shortly after Mr Bongo was declared the winner of the election, which was disputed by the opposition.

He had led the oil-rich country since 2009 when he succeeded his father who had been in power for more than 40 years. The family had strong links to France, the former colonial power in Gabon.

The coup, led by Gen Brice Oligui Ngeuma, was greeted by celebrations at home but was condemned by regional and continental bodies, as well as France.

A week after the military takeover, the deposed president was released from house arrest but he has remained in the capital, Libreville.

Gen Nguema has so far taken a conciliatory approach towards the deposed president, saying he is free to go abroad.

But in his letter Mr Bongo said his movements remained restricted and subject to daily surveillance.

"My visits depend on the authorisation of the military. Isolated from the outside world without communications, without news of my family," he added.

He also called for an end to the "violence and torture" committed against his French-born wife Sylvia and son Noureddin and said they should both be released.

His wife and son are being held in pre-trial detention on allegations of embezzling public funds.

Mrs Bongo is facing charges of money laundering, forgery and the falsification of documents. She has not made any public comment on the charges.

Her lawyer, Francois Zimeray, last year criticised her detention and was quoted as calling it arbitrary and illegal.

Mr Bongo said both his wife and son were "helpless scapegoats", adding that his decision to quit active politics also applied to them.

The military authorities have not commented on Mr Bongo's statement but have denied previous claims they were torturing members of his family.

Mr Bongo and his family have been accused of enriching themselves at the expense of the nation during their decades in power - an allegation they deny.

Gabon is an oil-rich country, but one third of its 2.4 million people live below the poverty line, according to the United Nations.

While acknowledging the shortcomings of his presidency, Mr Bongo hoped the junta would end what he termed "national suffering" and pleaded for national reconciliation.

"I understand that despite the achievements made under my mandates, too many Gabonese people are still suffering and this remains my greatest regret."

Gen Nguema has promised that there will be free and fair elections leading to the establishment of a new civilian government.

However, he has not publicly commented on whether or not he will run for the country’s top job in polls that are planned for next year.

"I call on my country, its leaders and my fellow citizens to renounce vengeance and to write its next history with harmony and humanity," Mr Bongo added, pledging never to pose any threat or trouble during the country's transition.

You may also be interested in:

[Getty Images/BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

BBC Africa podcasts