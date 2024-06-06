Weeks before the unexpected resignation on Sunday of Washington Post executive editor Sally Buzbee, she argued with CEO Will Lewis when he pushed back on the paper’s coverage of a scandal in the United Kingdom he is connected to.

According to The New York Times, in mid-May Buzbee approached Lewis about a piece the paper planned to run about Prince Harry’s phone hacking case in the UK which would have noted that Lewis himself could be named as a participant in the scheme. Lewis, NYT says, told her that this “did not merit coverage.”

After Buzbee informed him the outlet would cover the ruling anyway, “he said her decision represented a lapse in judgment and abruptly ended the conversation,” according to NYT. The Post published an article about the ruling after the judge added Lewis’ name to the case.

Buzbee was reexamining her own role at the paper at the same time. In April, Lewis offered her the job of managing the newly created social media and service journalism department, a swap she considered a demotion from her role overseeing all parts of the news team.

More to come...

The post Ousted Washington Post Editor Clashed With CEO Over Coverage of His Ties to Murdoch Scandal appeared first on TheWrap.