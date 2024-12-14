Before his ouster, Syria's Assad told Iran that Turkey was aiding rebels to unseat him

Parisa Hafezi
·3 min read
People inspect the damage at a military site, in Damascus

By Parisa Hafezi

DUBAI (Reuters) - In the final days leading to his ouster, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad complained to Iran's foreign minister that Turkey was actively supporting Sunni rebels in their offensive to topple him, two Iranian officials told Reuters this week.

Five decades of rule by Assad's family ended on Sunday when he fled to Moscow, where the government granted him asylum. Iran had backed Assad in Syria's long civil war and his overthrow was widely seen as a major blow to the Iran-led "Axis of Resistance", a political and military alliance that opposes Israeli and U.S. influence in the Middle East.

As rebel forces from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly aligned to al Qaeda, seized major cities and advanced towards the capital, Assad met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Damascus on Dec. 2.

At the meeting, Assad voiced anger over what he said was Turkey's intensified efforts to unseat him, according to a senior Iranian official. Araqchi assured Assad of Iran’s continued support and promised to raise the issue with Ankara, the official said.

The next day, Araqchi met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to express Tehran’s deep concerns over Ankara’s support for rebel advances.

"The meeting was tense. Iran expressed its unhappiness with Turkey's alignment with U.S. and Israeli agendas and conveyed Assad's concerns," a second Iranian official said, referring to Ankara's support for rebels and cooperation with Western and Israeli interests in targeting Iran's allies in the region.

Fidan, the official said, blamed Assad for the crisis, asserting that his failure to engage in genuine peace talks and his years of oppressive rule were the root causes of the conflict.

A Turkish foreign ministry source familiar with Fidan's talks said that those were not the exact remarks by Fidan, and added that Araqchi did not bring and convey any messages from Assad to Turkey, without elaborating.

Fidan told reporters in Doha on Sunday that the Assad regime had "had precious time" to address Syria's existing problems, but did not, instead allowing "a slow decay and collapse of the regime".

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Assad's toppling was the result of a plan by the United States and Israel.

He said that one of Syria's neighbours also had a role and continues to do so. He did not name the country, but appeared to be referring to Turkey.

NATO member Turkey, which controls swathes of land in northern Syria after several cross-border incursions against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, was a main backer of opposition groups aiming to topple Assad since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.

Assad's downfall stripped Iran and its ally the Lebanese group Hezbollah of a vital ally. Tehran's ties to Damascus had allowed Iran to spread its influence through a land corridor from its western border via Iraq all the way to Lebanon to bring arms supplies to Hezbollah.

Iran spent billions of dollars propping up Assad during the war and deployed its Revolutionary Guards to Syria to keep its ally in power.

Hezbollah also played a major part, sending fighters to support him, but had to bring them back to Lebanon over the last year to fight in a bruising war with Israel - a redeployment that weakened Syrian government lines.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Additonal reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Samia Nakhoul and Frances Kerry)

Latest Stories

  • ‘Don’t Touch Me!’: CNN Analyst Awkwardly Tells Guest to Back Off on Air

    A CNN roundtable discussion got a little tense Thursday as one panelist told another to stop touching him on air. The awkward exchange took place between Republican strategist Scott Jennings and Bakari Sellers—a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives—as they discussed inflation.

  • Assad's final hours in Syria: Deception, despair and flight

    Bashar al-Assad confided in almost no one about his plans to flee Syria as his reign collapsed. Hours before he escaped for Moscow, Assad assured a meeting of about 30 army and security chiefs at the defence ministry on Saturday that Russian military support was on its way and urged ground forces to hold out, according to a commander who was present and requested anonymity to speak about the briefing. Assad told his presidential office manager on Saturday when he finished work he was going home but instead headed to the airport, according to an aide in his inner circle.

  • Ontario mulls U.S. booze ban as Trump brushes off Ford's threat to cut electricity

    OTTAWA — Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is brushing off Ontario's threat to restrict electricity exports in retaliation for sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, as the province floats the idea of effectively barring sales of American alcohol.

  • Fears mount for Syria’s minorities as video emerges showing rebel fighters executing suspects

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has become Syria’s new strongman, replacing the Alawite regime of Bashar al-Assad. Once a partner of al Qaeda, Jolani now speaks the language of tolerance towards Syria’s ethnic and religious minorities and told his fighters to refrain from extrajudicial violence. Videos emerging on social media, including one apparently showing the execution of four suspected regime collaborators, suggest that not all of his fighters are following hi

  • Why Israel captured Syria’s tallest mountain just hours after Assad fell

    Israel wasted no time after Bashar al-Assad’s fall to bomb all the Syrian military assets it wanted to keep out of the rebels’ hands – striking nearly 500 targets, destroying the navy, and taking out, it claims, 90% of Syria’s known surface-to-air missiles.

  • People Can't Believe Donald Trump's Response To Being Asked About His Plans To Lower Grocery Prices

    "Look, they got them up. I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard." —Donald Trump

  • Xi’s RSVP is a snub to Trump, but the inauguration invite is still a big deal

    Imagine the scene, at noon, on January 20, on the west front of the US Capitol.

  • Trump Requested Mexican Trademark While Trashing the Country

    Donald Trump was laying the groundwork to expand his real estate business into Mexico at the same time he was vowing to tax American companies that do business there, according to a trademark application unearthed by a watchdog group. Trump International filed the application for a “Trump Tower” trademark in Mexico on Sept. 9, right in the middle of his re-election bid, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Brand Database. Throughout his campaign, Trump vowed to impo

  • Senate Democrats livid with exiting Sinema, Manchin: ‘Pathetic’

    Senate Democrats were livid after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), two longtime members of their caucus, voted Wednesday to block President Biden’s nominee, Lauren McFerran, to serve another five-year term on the National Labor Relations Board. Senate Democrats blasted their votes to sink Biden’s nominee and hand Republicans a major victory as…

  • Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Luxembourg

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured on a trip to Luxembourg and has been admitted to a hospital for evaluation, her office said in a statement on Friday. Pelosi, 84, was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House and had also been a longtime leader of the House Democratic Caucus. "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

  • Trump lied about food prices. Now he says it's too 'hard' to bring down costs. | Opinion

    Donald Trump said it would be easy to lower food prices. Now he says it's hard. Never trust a con man.

  • Trump Backtracks On Campaign Pledge To Bring Down Grocery Prices

    The president-elect walked back what was always a wildly unrealistic campaign promise.

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares Why He Thinks Trump Threatened To Go After Jan. 6 Panel Members

    Kinzinger was one of two GOP lawmakers who sat on the now-defunct committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • Ukrainian drones hit oil facility in Russia's Oryol region

    Ukrainian drones carried out an overnight attack on an oil facility in Russia's Oryol region that is a crucial source of fuel supplies for Russian troops, Ukraine's military said on Saturday. The drones hit the Steel Horse production control station, which lies about 170 km (107 miles) from the border with Ukraine, a military statement said. Earlier, Russian regional governor Andrei Klychko said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukrainian drones had struck a fuel infrastructure facility, causing a fire but no casualties.

  • ‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Scolds Joy Behar for NSFW Trump Joke

    Joy Behar earned herself a scolding from co-host Ana Navarro on Friday’s The View when she made a NSFW quip about Donald Trump’s comment that it’s “hard to bring things down when they’re up,” while discussing his campaign promises on cost of groceries with Time magazine. “I think it’s the other way around too,” Behar said with a wink during the show’s first segment, prompting smirks and grimaces from her co-hosts. In case the audience didn’t catch the joke, she doubled down, “It’s very hard—very

  • What Americans think about Hegseth, Gabbard and key Trump Cabinet picks: AP-NORC poll

    WASHINGTON (AP) — As several of President-elect Donald Trump’s choices for high-level positions in his incoming administration face scrutiny on Capitol Hill, a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that Americans have their own doubts.

  • Whining Elon Musk Squeals That the SEC Is Investigating Him Again

    Elon Musk has demanded to know if President Joe Biden is targeting him after reigniting his bitter feud with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The billionaire Trump confidante has accused the SEC of harassing him for over six years and suggested the campaign against him was politically motivated. He posted a letter on his X social media platform revealing that the SEC has reopened an investigation into his brain-chip startup Neuralink.

  • Massad Boulos, hailed as a billionaire lawyer advising Trump on Middle East policy, probably isn't a lawyer or a billionaire

    Massad Boulos, widely reported as a billionaire lawyer, runs a $865,000 Nigerian truck dealership and lacks legal credentials, records show.

  • Elon Musk’s Mother Spills on His Bond With Barron Trump

    Elon Musk and Barron Trump might just be on the path to becoming fast friends. The billionaire’s mother, Maye Musk, said on a Thursday Fox Business appearance that he and the youngest Trump bonded at the Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving dinner table as they discussed a topic near and dear to Musk’s heart—interplanetary colonization. “At the Thanksgiving dinner, Barron and Elon were talking planets,” she said. “[Barron’s] 18-years-old. They were discussing all the different planets and why Mars is the bes

  • Can Syria’s Islamist rebels govern the country? Their rule in Idlib offers clues

    How the rebels governed Idlib offers insight into how they might rule Syria. Experts and residents of Idlib describe their governance as pragmatic and influenced by internal and external pressure. However, their rule was far from democratic or liberal.