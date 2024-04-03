Outage across Toronto hospital network cancels procedures, UHN says not cyberattack

TORONTO — A large Toronto hospital network says some procedures have been cancelled as it responds to a network outage across all its sites, though it says the problem is not related to a cyberattack.

University Health Network says some patient appointments and procedures are delayed at its four hospitals, while a limited number have been cancelled.

In updates posted to social media, UHN says its staff have identified the problem and are working to fix it.

It says the outage has affected the UHN website, its patient portal and its patient record systems.

The hospital network is one of the largest in Canada and operates Toronto General, Toronto Western, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Toronto Rehabilitation Institute.

UHN says cancelled procedures will be rebooked by clinic staff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press