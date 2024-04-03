Systems restored after Toronto hospital network outage, cyberattack ruled out: UHN

TORONTO — A large Toronto hospital network says it's bringing its systems back online after an outage across its sites led to some cancelled surgeries and delays.

University Health Networks says its patient portal and website are back online and staff are working to restore all other systems hit by the outage across its four hospitals early Wednesday morning.

UHN says its staff quickly ruled out a cyberattack and traced the issue back to a network infrastructure issue, but a spokesperson did not have further details about the cause.

It says a limited number of surgeries and other treatments were cancelled out of an abundance of caution.

After warning of delays earlier in the day at diagnostic services and some blood labs, UHN now says those delays could continue as staff work to clear the backlog.

The hospital network is one of the largest in Canada and operates Toronto General, Toronto Western, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Toronto Rehabilitation Institute.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press