Outdoor AED could come to Redvers

More research has gone into the idea of an outdoor automated external defibrillator in Redvers.

“Council wants to explore some granting opportunities,” said Tricia Pickard, CAO with the Town of Redvers. “They thought it would be beneficial for the community, so we’re going to look at how we can possibly fund that through grants.”

The unit in question would cost around $10,000 with power allowing for temperature control plus allowing for data and monitoring. Alerts from the AED could be sent via text message and email, plus the unit even takes a photo when the door is opened—assuring possible vandals would be deterred.

“It covered all the bases. It’s heated, it takes a picture of whoever takes the AED out. If we do get some grants, we just have to find a shady spot for it is one of their recommendations,” Pickard said. “The sun and the heat is more detrimental than the winter months.”

Assistant CAO Jena Cowan inquired with the Town of Moosomin about the AED on Main Street, and from that discussion, Redvers will likely be interested in the same Save Station model.

“We do like to get a couple quotes just for cost comparison, but because they (Town of Moosomin) have one and they like that product, that would lean us more into that direction,” Pickard explained.

Accessible playgrounds considered

While still in the research stages, town staff have been looking at what’s available for accessible playground equipment.

“We would like to have some accessible playgrounds right now,” Pickard confirmed. “There’s one at the school, and the Rec Center is looking at a possible addition of a playground.”

Locations eyed for the new playgrounds would be Hancock Lot and Larsen Park.

“We’re specifically looking at Larsen Park because it’s in our new subdivision and the playground structure that we have there is getting to its life expectancy,” Pickard said. “This is going to be something that we’re going to not pursue too heavily this year, but we wanted to kind of shoot around the idea and it’ll be something that we’re going to place on higher priority in 2025.”

The projected cost of two playgrounds is estimated at $85,397.85.

Three more Hometown History signs

Thanks to the generosity of Bill Murray, the Hometown History highway sign project will increase to a total of five signs.

“We are very excited about this, because the Hometown History Project is a project that we’ve been talking about for a bit and trying to get out there,” said Pickard. “Bill was very excited about this, and we’re very grateful for the donations of these three signs, so that will be a total of five. In 50 years when we’re not here, then people can remember those even before us and their contributions and significance within our community.”

Included in the new trio is Christian T. Sutter, founding president of the Canadian Western Agribition; Jim Lewthwaite, a founding member of Agribition; and Howard Wright, a key figure in the Southeast Saskatchewan Hereford Association.

“We’re really trying to commemorate the past, the present and the future,” Pickard added.

The total cost for project—including frames, signs and cement work—comes to $7,290.90.

Traffic signs to slow speeders

Those flashing traffic signs displaying how fast drivers are travelling seem to be a popular method of reducing speeds, and Redvers hopes to gain seven of them.

“We are going to be applying for that, so there’s another round of the SGI fund and our assistant CAO has been working on getting quotes and mapping out some speed radar signs,” Pickard stated. “Four of them are slotted to potentially go on the highways and then we would have three in town for some high traffic areas to slow people down.”

The price tag on all seven signs comes in at $29,613.69 and they also collect useful traffic data.

“As one of the first businesses along the highway as drivers enter Redvers, we see a large number of vehicles that have not yet slowed to the posted speed of 60 km/hr, and some that have no intention of slowing at all,” noted Perry Dangstorp of Redvers Agricultural Supply in a letter of support. “We are located on the corner of highways 13 and 8, and have a lot of public traffic surrounding our property—including a service road and highway traffic. We feel that the speed radar signs would help in protecting our employees while working, and our inventory of machinery on display.”

Recreation Director Nadine Pryde also submitted a letter of support, making note of the pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

“The Rec Centre is the hub of most activities in our community; we are located just on the outskirts of town just of the highway,” she said. “We have many people riding bikes and walking to use our facilities which include, ball diamonds, skating rink, swimming pool and riding arena. Safety is a priority and concern.”

Emergency plan hitting mailboxes

Ensuring the safety of all citizens is a top concern for the Town of Redvers, and one unique idea arising from emergency preparedness. Soon to arrive in local mailboxes will be a home safety checklist and a vulnerable persons list.

“When we flooded a few years ago, there were some people that you just don’t know if they’re safe, or if they have people checking in on them,” explained Pickard. “We wanted to make sure in the event of emergency that they’re not forgotten about.”

Participating in the list is voluntary, and all information will be confidential—used only in an emergency event.

“If people want to give us their names and information, great. If they don’t, then we respect that as well,” Pickard said.

Information on the vulnerable person list would include the basics such as name and contact information, plus that of an emergency contact.

Crosswalk woes continue

The crosswalk on Highway 13 had another structural error recently as a solar panel fell to the ground on March 11.

“In the high winds that we had, it just ripped basically, and it wasn’t supported enough,” Pickard said. “So we put a call into ATS to get that rectified, they’re the ones that put it up. We’re also working with the Ministry of Highways, because once a crosswalk is put in place, it’s actually their inventory. So we’re trying to rectify the pieces that are not working on the crosswalk.”

A representative from ATS assured Pickard that a technician would be on site soon.

Junior Councillor receives scholarship

Jasmine George, who serves as Junior Councillor with the Town of Redvers, has a lot to be happy about these days. George recently received a $30,000 scholarship for her post-secondary education.

“She is awesome, to put it in one word,” says Pickard. “She’s really talented, she’s smart, she’s really a complement to our council. We were super thrilled that she was able to obtain a scholarship for that amount of money!”

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator