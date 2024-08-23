New outdoor classroom opens at Waukee school

CBC

Julia Smith doesn't want to think about what might happen if her horse Titan needs emergency care, because there are very few people on P.E.I. in a position to help. "We don't have a vet at all," she said. "There's nothing we can do."Smith said there is no access in central P.E.I to a large-animal veterinarian, and estimates there are about 800 horses on the Island without any type of coverage. "It is very frustrating and very terrifying because these guys are part of our family. And if you can'