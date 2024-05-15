Outdoor Rec Club Kicks Off Season With Spring BBQ

As the warmth of spring envelops the serene landscapes of Swan Hills, the Outdoor Recreation Club (ORC) came alive with the sizzle of burgers, the enticing aroma of hot dogs, and the laughter of its members. Nestled on approximately 80 hectares of picturesque terrain, the club, located on the historic site of Swan Hills' original airstrip, played host to its eagerly anticipated spring BBQ on Sunday, May 8th.

The ORC is a unique gem in the Swan Hills community, a testament to the deep-rooted appreciation for nature and outdoor activities of its members. Spanning its vast grounds are a myriad of exclusive amenities, each catering to a different outdoor passion. From the cozy lodge building with its covered patio area to the archery range, shotgun sports area, and long gun range, the club offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor paradise for all its members.

The weather was a perfect blend of warmth, brightness, and abundant sunshine, providing an ideal backdrop for the day's festivities. Club members gathered eagerly, their spirits high, ready to indulge in a day of fellowship and outdoor fun.

Of course, no BBQ would be complete without delicious fare to tantalize the taste buds, and the ORC certainly did not disappoint. Mouthwatering hamburgers and sizzling hot dogs were served up hot off the grill, providing the perfect fuel for a day of adventure and enjoyment.

As many club members enjoy taking their holidays over the summer, scheduling an event like this becomes increasingly challenging as the season progresses. Thus, the spring BBQ serves as a wonderful opportunity for members to come together before the hustle and bustle of the summer season sets in.

The event not only served as a delightful social occasion but also highlighted the strong sense of community and camaraderie that defines the ORC in Swan Hills. As members shared stories and laughs, it was evident that the club serves as more than just a recreational space—it's a place to forge lasting friendships and nurture a deep appreciation for the outdoors.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette