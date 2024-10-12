Outer Banks Cast Answers Our Absolutely Most Pressing Pogues-Related Season 4 Question

On Outer Banks, John B. and his friends — aka the Pogues — are brave. They’re fun. They’re loyal. But absolutely no one would describe them as “tidy.”

So when Kiara, JJ, Pope, Cleo, Sarah and John B. move in together at the start of Season 4 (which dropped Thursday on Netflix), we couldn’t help but wonder: Who’s stopping their new compound, dubbed Poguelandia 2, from falling into disarray and ruin?

The only real answer? Jonathan Daviss’ Pope, a truth acknowledged by Daviss and co-stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant and Drew Starkey in a recent chat with TVLine.

“Look at us!” Cline jokes in the video above. “I’m too cute to take out the trash.”

The Season 4 premiere establishes that the Pogues use a chunk of their El Dorado gold to buy a house and to establish a business, a set-up that goes well until one of the teens makes a series of ill-advised financial decisions. (In the interest of spoilers, we won’t say whom. But, c’mon. You know who it is.)

Even before things get tense, though, it becomes clear that Pope is the one making sure bills are paid and deadlines are met… which led us to wonder whether he was responsible for all of the adulting in Poguelandia 2.

“My theory is, it started out with all of us having delegated tasks, and Pope is very Type-A and realized things weren’t getting done properly,” Stokes says in the video above. “And he just said, ‘I’m tired of asking people to do things that I’m going to have to fix anyway, therefore I’m just going to do it.”

Press PLAY on the video at the top of the post to hear the cast’s thoughts on Pope as Pogue Dad, then hit the comments!

