‘Outer Banks’ to End With Season 5 on Netflix

John B’s story is finally coming to an end. Ahead of the second half of Season 4, Netflix renewed “Outer Banks” for a fifth and final season.

The announcement comes shortly after the Los Angeles version of Poguelandia, a live fan event tied to the Netflix original series.

The OBX co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke announced the renewal to their fans on Instagram, signing the letter aptly with “P4L” (Pogues for life).

More to come …

The post ‘Outer Banks’ to End With Season 5 on Netflix appeared first on TheWrap.