‘Outer Banks’ to End With Season 5 on Netflix
John B’s story is finally coming to an end. Ahead of the second half of Season 4, Netflix renewed “Outer Banks” for a fifth and final season.
The announcement comes shortly after the Los Angeles version of Poguelandia, a live fan event tied to the Netflix original series.
The OBX co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke announced the renewal to their fans on Instagram, signing the letter aptly with “P4L” (Pogues for life).
More to come …
