How Outer Banks became a Netflix cultural phenomenon

Outer Banks season 4 has already soared to the top of the Netflix charts. Four years after its 2020 debut, the show is now as big as it has ever been.

Outer Banks is the biggest TV show you might never have heard about. The show has clocked up millions of viewers on Netflix across its three seasons, with the first part of the fourth season debuting in October. So even if you're not watching it, plenty of people certainly are.

The show follows the lives of a group of working-class folk — known as "Pogues" — in the titular North Carolina coastal community. They're locked in a constant conflict with the "Kooks", who are rich folk responsible for flooding into the area when the weather brightens. There's also the small matter of a hunt for gold and various other treasures, which is enough to heat up the conflict between the groups.

Of course, this is a teen series and so the relationships, friendships, and romances between the central characters are every bit as fascinating to fans as the treasure-hunting and class war. But let's dig a little deeper and try to work out why Outer Banks has come from humble beginnings to be one of Netflix's biggest ever shows.

Carlacia Grant and Jonathan Daviss in Outer Banks. (Netflix)

A lot of Outer Banks' success can actually be attributed to a simple accident of timing. The show's first 10 episodes landed on Netflix in April 2020, which of course was just weeks after the world got a great deal smaller for most of us. During the pandemic, audiences were hungrier than ever for streaming TV and Outer Banks fit the bill.

In this context, the idea of 10 hours of sunny escapist entertainment featuring a cast of very hot people was exactly what audiences wanted. None of us had the opportunity to jet off somewhere sunny or to find new romance by the coast, so this series — complete with a side order of mystery — really filled a void.

Read more: Outer Banks Cast Answers Our Absolutely Most Pressing Pogues-Related Season 4 Question (TVLine)

As Olivia Tarling wrote in Michigan Daily, the idea of escaping from technology might also have proved attractive — especially at the younger end of the fan base. The first season saw a hurricane cut the characters off from modern communications. According to Tarling, the show provided "a story that allows us a sense of adventure and an opportunity to disconnect from the realities of the world: realities our generation is constantly bound to by the weight of our technology".

The romance and relationships at the heart of Outer Banks have made it a cultural phenomenon. (Netflix)

Young audiences have the capacity for enormous cultural devotion, as anyone who has ever made a negative comment about Taylor Swift on social media will be able to tell you. Outer Banks found this audience at a time when they were absolutely ready for it, just as Bridgerton did over the very odd festive period of 2020.

That sort of audience is also a word of mouth machine and the show has a vibrant online community around it. The mystery side of the story has provoked dozens of popular fan theories over the years, some of which have been proven true within the show. Any show with an engaging enough plot and cast to spark this much online discussion is always going to be successful.

Read more: Outer Banks 'already destined' for renewal ahead of season 4 release - and here’s why (Manchester Evening News)

It also provided the perfect combination of nostalgia and discovery. Audiences who grew up on the likes of The Goonies and Stand By Me have been starved of this sort of youth-orientated adventure storytelling for years, while younger viewers have seldom had chance to experience it at all.

Watch: Trailer for Outer Banks season 4

There's no sign that Outer Banks is going anywhere. Season four is already proving successful, with the series sitting pretty at the top of the TV chart on Netflix UK. If you're not already fully tuned in to these Carolina teens, then it might be time to rectify that and experience some of the joyous escapism for yourselves. After all, this many millions of people can't be wrong.

Outer Banks season 4 part 1 is on Netflix now, with the second part due to arrive on 7 November.