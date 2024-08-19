Outgoing Indonesia president to name new energy, investment ministers

Annual State of the Nation Address, ahead of the country's Independence Day, in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo will name some new ministers, including for energy and investment, in a reorganisation of his cabinet on Monday that comes in the final months of his administration, a presidential palace official said.

Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, will leave office in October, replaced by President-elect and his defence minister Prabowo Subianto, who won the election in February.

President palace official Ari Dwipayana said three new ministers would be named on Monday, along with new heads of some government agencies, but did not provide the names ahead of the formal announcement.

Local media reported current investment minister Bahlil Lahadalia would become energy minister. He would be replaced in his current portfolio by Rosan Roeslani, a former Ambassador to the United States who was the head of Prabowo's election campaign.

Reports also said one of the agency chiefs expected to be appointed on Monday is Dadan Hindayana, a professor at Bogor Agricultural University, as head the new National Nutrition Agency that will implement Prabowo's flagship policy to give healthy meals to more than 80 million school children.

(Reporting by Stanley Widanto and Ananda Teresia; Editing by John Mair)