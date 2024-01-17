Outgoing North Richland Hills mayor says this project was his biggest accomplishment

In the conference room of his construction company on Wednesday, North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino reflected on his 22 years leading the city, calling City Point his proudest accomplishment and managing the city’s rapid growth his biggest challenge.

Trevino, 68, announced Tuesday he would not be running for reelection in May. He is the second longest-serving mayor in Tarrant County behind Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate ,who was first elected in 1973.

Trevino said he was most proud the City Point project, which converted the site of the old North Hills Mall along Boulevard 26 near Northeast Loop 820 to a mixed use development. Apartments and homes circle the municipal complex, and shops and restaurants are on the way.

He said the biggest challenge was the exponential growth of of the city, which has grown from 55,000 in 2000 to 70,000, making it Tarrant County’s third-largest city.

“We’ve gone from an expanding outer suburb to completely expanded. We’re about built out, and so now we’ve changed the focus to redevelopment,” Trevino said. “The city of North Richland Hills is in a transition at this point.”

He credited the city’s staff and government for helping him lead.

“I’m proud of the part that I played in managing that growth, along with my partners on city council and the best team of municipal government employees in North Texas,” he said.

Trevino added that he was proud of the added amenities which include dog parks, bike trails, improvements to Iron Horse Golf Course and a notable theme park opening this year.

“And less we forget, Peppa Pig’s coming to North Richland Hills due to the efforts of our city council and our fantastic staff,” Trevino said.

Trevino also offered endorsements to a pair of city council members: Mason Orr and Rita Wright Oujesky, and endorsed council member Tito Rodriguez to succeed him as mayor.

Rodriguez filed to run for mayor just before the press conference and said Trevino’s endorsement means a lot to him.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with the mayor on council for 13 years, this is my seventh term, and learned a lot from him,” Rodriguez said. “I have a passion for the community as he does too.”

Rodriguez expressed a desire to learn more about budgeting if elected mayor and to continue redevelopment efforts in the city.

Trevino said he would not run for public office again and will pass the family’s construction company, O Trevino Construction, to his children.

He also shared plans to spend more time with his family.

“My wife, Carol, and I are in good health, we’re going to use that good fortune to travel more extensively, as well as spending more time with our families, especially our grandkids.”