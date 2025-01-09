Outgoing Ottawa MPP apologizes for 'inappropriate' post blasted as Islamophobic

Outgoing MPP Lisa MacLeod, who represents the Ottawa riding of Nepean, has apologized for social media posts that have been criticized as Islamophobic and she herself has acknowledged were inappropriate. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

An outgoing Progressive Conservative MPP in Ottawa is apologizing for a social media post that criticized one of the people vying for her seat — a message Muslim groups say was Islamophobic and that the MPP herself has now acknowledged was "inappropriate."

Lisa MacLeod, the longtime MPP for Nepean, posted on X about candidate Husien Abu-Rayash on Tuesday.

In one message, MacLeod shared a link to a page promoting Abu-Rayash along with the comment, "If you support Sharia Law … [your] Next PC Candidate for Nepean could be..."

MacLeod's post was referring to Shariah, the legal code of Islam.

A now-deleted post Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod made to her X account on Tuesday.

A now-deleted post MacLeod made to her X account on Tuesday. It was one of two posts about provincial election candidate Husien Abu-Rayash. (X)

In another post, MacLeod shared what appeared to be a message from Abu-Rayash's campaign. It described his accomplishments and said MacLeod did not support the Muslim community and "pushed pro-Israel policies."

Both posts have since been taken down.

'Deeply disappointing'

In his own post to X on Wednesday, Abu-Rayash said it was "deeply disappointing" that MacLeod "has chosen to interfere in Nepean's nomination process by spreading defamatory, hateful, and Islamophobic rhetoric against me."

Abu-Rayash included a libel notice to MacLeod, stating that he has not and does not advocate for Shariah law in Canada. Lawyer Mark Bourrie confirmed to CBC he is representing Abu-Rayash and sent the libel notice.

"Not only is this comment an attack on the religion of Mr. Abu-Rayash," the notice stated. "It is also a crude and heavy-handed attempt to defame him. It was posted by you to harm his chances of winning the Progressive Conservative nomination in Nepean as an extremist."

A post Husein Abu-Rayash posted to X on Wednesday, though it has since been deleted. Lawyer Mark Bourie confirmed that he sent the attached libel notice.

A post Abu-Rayash made on to X Wednesday. Lawyer Mark Bourie confirmed he sent a libel notice to MacLeod included in Abu-Rayash's post. (X)

Abu-Rayash demanded an apology from MacLeod.

"Lisa's interference has no place in this nomination," he said in his post. "It's time for her to step back and let the people of Nepean decide who their candidate should be."

Abu-Rayash told CBC via email that McLeod's tweets "unleashed a flood of hate my way and facing Islamophobia head-on really hurts."

MacLeod's office did not respond to a request from CBC seeking an explanation of her posts.

'Not my intention to mislead'

MacLeod posted an apology to her X account later on Wednesday.

"While it was not my intention to mislead or hurt anyone, I recognize that my comments were inappropriate," according to the post.

"I have been on the receiving end of unfair comments myself and should have done better."

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) called MacLeod's comments "profoundly disappointing," while the Muslim Advisory Council of Canada urged Premier Doug Ford to remove her from the Progressive Conservative Party caucus.

MacLeod, a former provincial cabinet member, announced last year she is not seeking re-election in the next Ontario election, for which a date has not yet been called.

"What makes it Islamophobic is assuming that there's a hidden agenda," said Fatema Abdalla of the NCCM, adding that the posts implied all Muslims or people with ties to Islam are inherently problematic.

Abdalla said NCCM is asking the premier to condemn and denounce the comments.

Mohamad Sawwaf, board chair of the Muslim Advisory Council of Canada, said MacLeod's posts took information out of context.

"[She's] actually not understanding that Shariah law can't be introduced here in Canada," Sawwaf said. "This is actually used to spew hate and create division."

The premier's office did not respond to CBC's requests for comment.