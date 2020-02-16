Outlander Is Back and Better Than Ever

Far too many shows have overstayed their welcome. Plot twists start feeling tired, characters lose their charm, and viewers move on to shiny new series. Even a show as beloved as Outlander isn't immune—something executive producer Maril Davis points out herself. "We're five seasons in—and with some shows that can start to feel a little stale," she says. But the series, which returns February 19 on STARZ, pulls it off.

Outlander season five has all the elements fans love—romance, drama, insane circumstances that keep Jamie and Claire apart—while presenting them in new, refreshing ways. Of course, that's thanks in large part to the source material, Diana Gabaldon's Outlander novels. Season five is based on The Fiery Cross, which finds Claire, Jamie, their daughter Brianna, and her new husband Roger reunited in the American colonies. Their happiness is bittersweet, though, considering they all know the American Revolution is just a few years away. It made this a particularly "challenging" novel to adapt, Davis tells us, but absolutely worth it. "I'm so proud of what we put out there," she says. "People will laugh. They'll cry. There's something for everyone."

Here's what else you need to know about season five...

Outlander Season 5 2020

There are tough times ahead... (Duh.)

Would it be Outlander without some strife for our beloved characters? Season five starts with Claire and Jamie enjoying the home they've built for themselves and their loved ones in North Carolina—but threats to that security loom large. "Last season was about the meaning of home and the understanding that home is where you are and where your family is, no matter if that family is step-, adopted, whoever that might be," Davis says. "This season the theme is, 'What would you do to protect that home?'" Ominous.

...especially for Jamie.

Early on, Governor Tryon orders Jamie to form a militia to find his godfather Murtagh and put down the growing Regulator uprising. It's a tricky spot for the Highlander: He'll lose his land if he disobeys, but he can't betray someone he loves. "Jamie is really caught because he knows this war is coming," Davis explains. "He knows he's technically on the wrong side, but he's made a commitment to the crown in exchange for getting land where he can set up and help protect people." It's not just about keeping Murtagh safe anymore, either. "He's made a commitment to all these tenants on his land," she says. "If he goes against that they'll lose everything. It's a real struggle for Jamie this season, trying to figure out what to do and knowing that he's on the wrong side."

Outlander Season 5 2020

