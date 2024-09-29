‘Outlander’ Cast Marks Conclusion Of Filming After 8-Season Run: “What A Journey”

“Nothing is lost, Sassenach, only changed.”

Such began the announcement that Outlander has officially wrapped filming on its time-warping love story of the ages, after eight seasons, 11 years and 101 episodes. Stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe led the cast and crew in bidding adieu to Starz’s sweeping romantic drama.

“What a journey,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “So many memories, incredible people I have been fortunate to work with and now can call friends. So many people to thank.” His carousel of photos included whimsical behind-the-scenes moments featuring himself covered in fake blood, in various wigs, alongside a cat and also while flipping the bird on set.

He continued, “Especially JAMMF himself [referencing his character], herself @diana_gabaldon , @starz@sptv , my brilliant partner in crime @caitrionabalfe , cast, crew, the fans and to Scotland!!” In concluding, he added, “Dinnae fash Sassenachs, plenty more to look forward to….”

In a joint post with Balfe, Heughan, Sony Pictures Television and Starz, the show’s social media account posted a series of photos featuring the cast and EPs holding up clapperboards declaring “It’s a wrap!” in all caps, with “Everything!” cheerily written underneath the space for the take number. Across the carousel, each performer or crew member had written what they wanted to steal from set, ranging from “mustang” to “a nap.”

“Today marks the final day of filming on the final season of #Outlander,” the caption read. “Words cannot express the gratitude owed to each and every hard-working cast and crew member who brought this incredible series to life and every single fan who supports it with passion, creativity, and dedication. Outlander really is more than just a show, it’s a family, and while filming might be ending, there’s so much more to this journey that’s just beginning.”

The final shoot day comes two months ahead of the premiere of Season 7 Part 2 Nov. 22. Per previous reporting, the show will pick up as Claire (Balfe), Jamie (Heughan) and the gang return to Scotland for the first time since Season 3. As Claire, Jamie and Young Ian (John Bell) leave the colonies and arrive in their beloved homeland, the perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home.

