Outlander’s John Bell on the Season Finale, Running the Gauntlet, and Ian’s Life-Changing Decision

Spoilers below for the season finale of Outlander.

Throughout Outlander’s fourth season, fans have seen Young Ian’s growing fascination with the Native American cultures in North Carolina — from his boyish curiosity about women, to his immersive joint hunting trips that provided language lessons and opportunities to trade. It’s the latter, of course, that enabled the dark turn that found Ian (John Bell) selling Roger (Richard Rankin) to the Mohawk after Jamie (Sam Heughan) beat him to a pulp, falsely believing he was the man who’d raped Brianna (Sophie Skelton). The Frasers’ mission to trade for Roger’s return in Sunday’s season finale appeared to be going well until Chief Tehwahsehkwe (Tom Jackson) got spooked by Claire (Caitriona Balfe) wearing vengeful time-traveler Otter-Tooth’s stone around her neck and sent them away. A handful of Mohawk were willing to help them free Roger in exchange for the stone, but that rescue attempt also failed. In the end, desperate Jamie told Ian to negotiate a new deal: Jamie would stay with the Mohawk, if Roger could leave and return to Brianna. Instead, Ian offered himself.

Bell spoke with Vulture about filming the teary Fraser family farewell, running the gauntlet so Ian could join the Mohawk as a member of the tribe as opposed to a captive, and why Ian’s story is really just beginning.

The final shot of Ian after completing the gauntlet, I don’t know that we’ve ever seen a bigger grin on this show. It’s so crucial that viewers see that happiness on Ian’s face. What kind of conversations did you have with the producers and director about that moment?

Young Ian, from the minute he landed in the New World, there’s always been that part of his head that is like, This is a destiny for me. It’s only when he is confronted with that decision, face-to-face, that he knows the choice that he has to make. But that doesn’t mean that when he makes that choice that he’s out of the woods yet. So when it comes to running that gauntlet scene, and the determination and the fire that you see within Ian to make it to the end — there’s that sense of relief, you know? Relief that I have proven myself, that I am a man of worth, to quote the episode title. It’s truly a special moment for Ian. We were all in unanimous agreement that Ian would be overjoyed at seeing himself being accepted into this culture that he has admired from afar.

How much of that gauntlet run did you do yourself?

I love stunt work. I love dancing. Scenes like that are the marriage of the two, so the minute that they announced that this is what was gonna go down, I was like, “I am doing this. I want to do the whole thing. I want to run the whole thing every take.” And so, the stunt guys basically just left to just chill and have a coffee and stand by and watch. I handled it. I like to think of myself as a springy, jumpy, athletic kind of guy, so to be able to do that was just the best. I had to remind myself that I shouldn’t be enjoying this, that I should be shitting bricks a little bit, because a couple of the times I’m running through ducking and diving going, “This is fucking great fun! Let’s go again!”

What was the process like learning the choreography?

We did two days of rehearsals in the studios beforehand, with about 50 [First Nation] Canadians that had come over, and the stunt team as well. When we got onto set, they had given us two days to do it There was a huge amount of stamina required for it, but you get that rush of adrenaline when you’re about to do a stunt because you know that camera is right in front of you. That rush of, “Oh shit, here we go!” kept my fire burning.

Were there any injuries from the intensity of the scene?

There wasn’t anything serious. I did get a war club in the face at one point. Just ducked too late and the war club came swinging. Luckily it was made of rubber, so that’s all good. And when I was wrestling with one of the Native Americans, I cut my hand open on one of his silver badges. But in that moment I was like, What would Leonardo DiCaprio do? He would just continue on, like he did in Django Unchained, so they know that I’ve put sweat, blood, and tears into this. But I was all good. The nurse came and saw me. She was great. Spray-on plasters are an amazing thing.

