Outlander Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

Outlander has been off the air for months and we've been counting down the days until season five graces our TV screens since the season finale. Fans will have to wait a little while before that happens, but that doesn't mean we can't start getting excited about what's to come—and start figuring out what we can expect from the time-traveling drama's new season. Also, will we get more steamy sex scenes between Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan)? Just asking.

We finally got our first clues about what will go down in season five thanks to a teaser trailer released during New York Comic Con on October 5. In it, fans see just how dangerous life in the colonies is getting for Claire, Jamie, and the rest of their family. It appears there will be some heavy conversations about whether it is better (and safer) for Claire, Brianna, Roger, and their son to return to the future. And given the battle and riot scenes in the teaser, it might be the best idea.

"If I am to keep us safe here, then time, space, history be damned," Claire says in the clip. We also can't imagine her leaving Jamie willingly again, but in the Outlander universe, you just never know.

Watch the trailer below.

Here's what else we know so far about Outlander's upcoming fifth season.

The new season will premiere on February 16, 2020. The announcement was made during an Instagram Q&A with Balfe and Heughan. Starz also announced that the show's New York Comic Con panel will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 5:30 at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden with its two lead stars as well as Duncan LaCroix, Maria Doyle Kennedy, David Berry, and author Diana Gabaldon.

Season five has officially started shooting. Actress Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna Randall Fraser, shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, confirming the series has begun filming.

On March 18, Balfe also shared a look at the show's new set. "And so it begins," she wrote on Instagram. "Season 5 (yep that’s 1, 2, 3, 4..FIVE 🙀 ) prep time !!!! Excuse the shrill shouting but I was very very excited to catch @jongarysteele on the incredible new set he and his team of genius artisans have built !!! Get READY!!"

On April 16, Starz officially announced that Outlander had begun production on season five in Scotland.

The season will be based on the fifth book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series. Every season of Outlander so far has lined up with a corresponding book in Gabaldon's best-selling series, and season five will be no different. Starz confirmed that there will be 12 episodes all based on material from The Fiery Cross.

Claire and Jamie will be focused on their community. “In season four Jamie and Claire’s decision to remain in the New World changes the course of their life together. After being struck by the beauty of the North Carolina wilderness—untamed and uncultivated—they choose to call it home: Fraser’s Ridge. However, what is a ‘dream’ for some is a ‘nightmare’ for others," Matthew B. Roberts, executive producer, said in a press release. "Being at the center of the birth of America is often a bloody and violent and heartbreaking matter. Now, in season five, Jamie and Claire’s duty is not only to their loved ones, but to the community of settlers forming part of the ever-increasing Clan Fraser.”

Stephen Bonnet will most probably be back to wreak more havoc. Actor Ed Speleers, who plays the villain role, may return this season; fans believe he survived the prison explosion in Wilmington. Plus, according to the book, the Frasers will be spending a lot of time trying to find and kill him—again.

Outlander, Richard Rankin, Ed Speleers Aimee Spinks/Starz More

The looming Revolutionary War will be a dramatic factor. According to a press release from Starz, the Fraser family will continue to navigate the trials of life in colonial America. Part of that will include figuring out their place in the Regulator Movement as the country heads toward the Revolutionary War. "Against this backdrop, which soon heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie are forced to ask themselves just how far they are willing to go to protect their home, and praying there will be no reason to light the 'fiery cross,' an ancient Scottish call to arms," the statement reads.

