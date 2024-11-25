Is Outlook down? Thousands of Microsoft 365 users report outage issues

Associated Press
Updated ·1 min read
FILE - This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft 365 customers worldwide reported having issues with services like Outlook and Teams on Monday.

In social media posts and comments on platforms like outage tracker Downdetector, some impacted said that they were having trouble seeing their emails, loading calendars or opening other Microsoft 365 applications such as Powerpoint.

Microsoft acknowledged “an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar” earlier in the day. In updates posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the company's status page said it identified a “recent change” that it believed to be behind the problem — and was working to revert it.

Microsoft shared that it was deploying a fix — which, as of shortly before noon ET, it said had reached about 98% of “affected environments.” Still, the company later noted that targeted restarts were taking slower than expected for the majority of affected users.

“We’re facing delays in our recovery efforts and are taking immediate action to address them,” Microsoft 365 status wrote on X Monday afternoon. “We understand the significant impact of this event to your businesses and are working to provide relief as soon as possible.”

Data on Downdetector showed thousands of outage reports from users of Microsoft 365, particularly Outlook. Reports appeared to peak around noon ET Monday, but have fallen some since.

Latest Stories

  • Microsoft Global Outage Hits Outlook, Exchange, Teams & More; Company Blames “Recent Change” – Update

    UPDATE with latest: Microsoft’s latest says its “targeted restarts are progressing slower than anticipated for the majority of affected users” after an outage due to an unspecified “recent change” crippled Microsoft 360, Outlook, Exchange and more. An ETA for resolution will be provided by Microsoft as soon as available, the tech giant said. PREVIOUSLY: A …

  • Microsoft outage hits Teams and Outlook users

    The tech giant has been working to fix the issue, which has hit users across the UK.

  • Outlook and Teams down: Microsoft apps not working amid major Office 365 outage

    Microsoft’s Outlook and Teams apps have stopped working properly amid what appears to be a major outage. Both apps are part of the Office 365 suite, Microsoft’s offering for businesses. The outage came towards the beginning of the working day in Europe, and left many without the ability to communicate with their colleagues.

  • Canadians with low income upset over Trudeau's holiday tax breaks

    The Trudeau Liberals are touting their recent tax breaks set to roll out ahead of the holiday season.&nbsp;People who made less than $150,000 last year will receive a bonus cheque for $250 in the mail. There is also a "holiday" tax break on some grocery items, beer and wine, and christmas trees. But seniors who earned little to no income, and people who are unable to work, are not included, despite being among those greatest in need. Touria Izri reports.

  • I’m a Baby Boomer Who Had To Un-Retire: 3 Money Lessons I Wish I’d Known

    The youngest baby boomers turn 60 years old in 2024, meaning they are only a couple years away from qualifying for Social Security retirement benefits. Their oldest boomer compatriots, born in 1946,...

  • Macy’s says employee hid up to $154 million in expenses, delaying Q3 earnings

    Macy’s reported stronger-than-expected sales for the third quarter and said it’s delaying the release of its full quarterly results after it discovered an employee intentionally hid up to $154 million of expenses over several years. The department store chain, which also operates Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury cosmetics chain in addition to its namesakes stores, was expected to report quarterly results on Tuesday. The retailer said Monday that it identified an issue related to delivery expenses in one of its accrual accounts earlier this month.

  • Court docs show what sparked Competition Bureau probe into Leon's, The Brick

    TORONTO — Court documents are offering a window into the Competition Bureau's investigation into Leon’s Furniture Ltd. and its subsidiary The Brick Warehouse LP.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (KO): A Dividend Powerhouse with Consistent Growth and Strong Cash Flow

    We recently published a list of 8 Best Beverage Dividend Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stands against best beverage stocks that pay dividends. Retail sales rebounded significantly in October as the economy remained stable and consumers overcame […]

  • European Union launches WTO case against Chinese tariffs on brandy exports

    The European Union has launched a World Trade Organization case against Chinese tariffs on the bloc's exports of brandy in the latest gambit in an increasingly tense trade dispute. Last month, China's Ministry of Commerce announced it would start collecting provisional anti-dumping duties ranging from 30.6 per cent to 39 per cent on liquors, mainly on cognac shipments from France. The move was broadly seen as retaliation against the European Commission's anti-subsidy investigation and subsequent

  • Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Fisker, Jeep among 305,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 305,996 vehicles. This includes vehicles from Stellantis, Fisker, Honda, Kia, and Hyundai.

  • Ye accused of 'pornographic' choking on La Roux music video set by model in lawsuit

    Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is being accused in a new lawsuit of choking a model on a music video set in 2010.

  • Thailand, the ‘Detroit of Southeast Asia’, is at the forefront of China’s battle for the global auto market

    China has invested at least $1.4 billion in the nearby country’s auto plants.

  • Ramit Sethi: 5 Red Flags That Starting a Business Is a Waste of Your Money

    Have you ever considered starting an online business? If so, you're not alone. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, there are over 33 million small businesses in the...

  • Driving a car in New Brunswick is about to cost more

    Several major automobile insurance companies are seeking approval to raise premiums they charge drivers in New Brunswick by 10 per cent or more. But deals are still possible for those who shop around.

  • How to get the best Black Friday deals for Apple electronics

    Black Friday sales are gaining momentum early this year, with companies launching promotions ahead of the traditional holiday shopping season. CNET Editor-at-Large Bridget Carey joins Wealth! to share insights on the best savings strategies for Apple (AAPL) products. Carey highlights several noteworthy deals, particularly the redesigned 10th-generation iPad now available for around $280. However, she cautions consumers to be strategic, advising them to ensure they're getting products that are not too old because "you're looking at longevity being the issue." Carey outlines attractive deals across multiple Apple product lines, including MacBooks, AirPod Pro 2's, and Apple Watches. Carey points out an especially appealing aspect of these promotions: many older models remain viable options — especially since new health-related features with these techs will still be usable on older models. To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Wealth&nbsp;here. This post was written by Angel Smith

  • Judge hears closing arguments on whether Google's advertising tech constitutes a monopoly

    Google, already facing a possible breakup of the company over its ubiquitous search engine, is fighting to beat back another attack by the U.S. Department of Justice alleging monopolistic conduct, this time over technology that puts online advertising in front of consumers. The Justice Department and Google made closing arguments Monday in a trial alleging Google's advertising technology constitutes an illegal monopoly. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, will decide the case and is expected to issue a written ruling by the end of the year.

  • AI Boom Propels a Wild-West-Era Texas Landowner to 230% Stock Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas land company founded during the Wild West era more than a century ago is becoming an unlikely beneficiary of market euphoria over artificial intelligence.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Underground Steam System May Be Key to a Greener FutureIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasNYC Gets Historic Push for 80,000 Homes With $5 Billion PledgeNYC Mayor Adams Names Jessica Tisch

  • Germany's Scholz: disagree with EU fines for carmakers who miss CO2 limits

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday there should be no fines in the European Union for car companies that do not comply with carbon emission limits. Earlier on Monday, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said he was open to temporarily suspending fines due next year if carmakers could offset their CO2 limits by exceeding their targets in 2026 and 2027. "On the fleet limits, my position is as follows: We are sticking to the fleet limits and are being pragmatic about the transition," Habeck said after a meeting with Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso in Berlin.

  • Intel rises 2% on report of $8 billion Chips Act grant

    Investing.com -- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares rose 2% in premarket trading Monday following a CNBC report that the chipmaker was nearing a deal with the U.S. Commerce Department for a nearly $8 billion grant under the Chips Act, according to sources familiar with the matter.

  • Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old

    Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, says AI will enable people to work 3.5-day weeks in future.