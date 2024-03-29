The outlook is gloomy for opera in Wales

A rehearsal of Welsh National Opera’s production of Death in Venice, which has been highly praised. But Clive Summers warns of the catastrophic effect of a withdrawal of funding from another company, Mid Wales Opera. Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

Your editorial rightly praises Welsh National Opera for its innovative new production of Benjamin Britten’s Death in Venice (The Guardian view on opera and circus: a populist pairing that scales the heights, 22 March). It was stunning. However, your request that we “cast off the gloom” when considering opera could not be more ill-timed for opera lovers in Wales.

On the day that your article appeared in print, we were lucky enough to see the final performance of the brilliant Mid Wales Opera (MWO) production of Verdi’s Macbeth that this company has been touring around Wales and the Marches. The production and performance were outstanding, and tickets were reasonably priced. However, owing to a 100% cut in Arts Council of Wales funding, this is likely to be its last large-scale production.

For a number of years, the small team at MWO have brought both large- and small-scale opera productions of consistently high quality to towns in Wales that are not served by Welsh National Opera. They have provided great entertainment for audiences, as well as outstanding opportunities for young artists and production staff to gain experience and develop their skills.

It is hoped that the Arts Council of Wales will reconsider its shortsighted funding cut and allow this company, of which Wales should be incredibly proud, to continue its outstanding work.

Clive Summers

Crickhowell, Powys

• Last week I saw a scintillating and moving Magic Flute at the London Coliseum. The applause from a packed house could have taken the roof off. I’m now deeply ashamed that this great city can no longer support two opera companies. How diminished we are.

Paul Collins

Horton-cum-Studley, Oxfordshire

