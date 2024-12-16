Outnumbered star reveals cast 'haven't really seen each other' since show wrapped

The One Show's Alex Jones was surprised to hear the sitcom's cast haven't been in touch that much

What did you miss?

The One Show's Alex Jones joked that Outnumbered star Hugh Dennis had "burst the bubble" by revealing he hasn't seen much of his castmates since the series wrapped.

The actor and his co-stars Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez were beloved as the Brockman family in the hit sitcom, which aired from 2007 to 2014. They are now returning for a special instalment, which will be on eight years after their last Christmas special aired in 2016.

Speaking on The One Show, Dennis confessed that the stars haven't seen each other much since the show ended, leaving presenter Jones looking stunned. "You know we are not a real family?" he asked her as everyone laughed.

What, how and why?

All five actors were on the BBC show on Monday, 16 December to talk about their comeback, and Jones quizzed them about what it was like to have reunited for another episode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis - who started a relationship with co-star Skinner after the series ended - replied: "Well we haven't been on for eight years and we haven't really seen each other very much for eight years."

But Jones exclaimed: "Don't say that!" "It just bursts the bubble for us all!" she explained.

Alex Jones joked that Hugh Dennis had 'burst the bubble'. (BBC screengrab)

The actor apologised, laughing: "I'm sorry! You know we are not a real family?"

He went on: "It was absolutely fantastic, the shoot was just brilliant."

Gesturing towards Drew-Honey, Roche and Marquez, who played the children of his and Skinner's characters Pete and Sue, he said: "They are great and we have avoided looking after them in the difficult late teenage years!"

Actor Hugh Dennis discusses reuniting with his on-screen family for the #Outnumbered Christmas special 🥹🎄#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/hCfNiDl7ta pic.twitter.com/HWreKUu3DE — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) December 16, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The series followed frazzled parents Pete and Sue, who lived in London with their children Jake, Ben and Karen, and the ups and downs of their lives.

Discussing what fans could expect from the festive peek at the Brockmans, Skinner shared: "We find that they have downsized, they are now living in a smaller house because the kids have moved out.

Read more: Outnumbered

"However, they are grandparents so we find them at Christmas welcoming their family back and an extra, an extra member of the family."

The Outnumbered stars on The One Show. (BBC screengrab)

What did viewers say?

Outnumbered fans were delighted to see the stars reunited on The One Show sofa. One posted on X: "Outnumbered was one of the best shows, incredible to see them all together."

ADVERTISEMENT

"How to feel old, the children from Outnumbered are now adults," said another. Someone else commented: "The young boy from Outnumbered now has a deep, gravelly voice.. Has it really been that long!?"

The One Show airs on BBC One at 7pm on weekdays.

The Outnumbered Christmas special will air on Boxing Day at 9.40pm on BBC One.