Outpouring of support following Princess of Wales cancer announcement

Credit: BBC Studios The Princess of Wales's revelation she is undergoing treatment for cancer has sparked an outpouring of support and well wishes from around the world. In an emotional video message, Kate spoke about the "huge shock" after tests identified cancer following her abdominal surgery and the "incredibly tough couple of months" her family have experienced, with her voice cracking with emotion at times during the footage. The King, diagnosed with cancer in February, is said to be "proud" of his "beloved" daughter-in-law for her "courage" in speaking about her treatment and has remained in close contact during the past few weeks.