Outrage over alleged deepfakes at Victorian school; Jarryd Hayne wins appeal; and record number leaving New Zealand

Afternoon. The Victorian premier, Jacinta Allan, has condemned the circulation of alleged deepfakes of 50 female students at Bacchus Marsh grammar as “disgraceful and misogynistic”.

A teenage boy was arrested and released after fake explicit images, described as “mutilated” and “incredibly graphic”, were allegedly created using artificial intelligence and photos of the girls’ faces taken from social media sites and then circulated online.

Jarryd Hayne wins appeal to overturn rape convictions | The former NRL star will be released from custody after having his rape convictions again quashed on appeal as prosecutors weigh up whether he should face a fourth trial. The New South Wales court of criminal appeal made the decision on the basis that a judge erred in not allowing the complainant to be further cross-examined during the trial.

Bruce Lehrmann’s former landlord claims he caused $13,250 damage | Lady Gaenor Meakes, the owner of the home on Sydney’s northern beaches, rented the property to Lehrmann with the Seven Network picking up the $100,000 bill. She has since lodged proceedings against Lehrmann in the NSW civil and administrative tribunal on the grounds of property damage and loss of rent.

Long-awaited Senate report into private consultants after PwC scandal | The Labor senator Deborah O’Neill said the report called out a “deliberate disregard for truth” among the large consulting firms, and listed 12 recommendations including greater scrutiny of private consultants with the potential for additional regulatory oversight.

Melbourne councillor pushes to double rates for property investors | … and halve them for owner-occupiers. James Conlan of Merri-bek council in Melbourne’s north says the change would make investing in the area “less attractive” and free up more homes for first-time buyers. The idea received mixed reviews from economists.

Brisbane to introduce Airbnb permits | Brisbane property owners will need to get a permit before renting out their house on Airbnb as the city council tries to reduce the impact on housing supply. According to data analytics site AirDNA, there are more than 10,000 properties in Brisbane used for short-stay accommodation.

Record number of people leave New Zealand amid cost of living pressures | Stats NZ’s provisional international migration data shows that 81,200 New Zealand citizens left the country on a long-term basis in the year to April – a 41% increase from the previous year. And 53% moved to Australia in the hope for higher pay and better working conditions.

Tobacco, alcohol, processed foods and fossil fuels ‘kill 2.7m a year in Europe’ | In a groundbreaking report, the World Health Organization said powerful industries were driving ill health and premature death by using “misleading” marketing and interfering in governments’ efforts to prevent killer diseases such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

Françoise Hardy, French pop singer, dies aged 80 | The singer and actor who wrote some of her country’s biggest pop hits had suffered with lymphatic cancer for many years.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus pushes back on Jerry Seinfeld’s PC comments | Asked about her former co-star’s claims that comedy had been ruined by “the extreme left and PC crap”, the actor said “that’s a red flag”. “I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing. It doesn’t mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result.”

Apple stock reaches record high | The tech company’s shares climbed 7% a day after it revealed artificial intelligence features meant to increase the appeal of the iPhone.

Before Freedom: reclaiming representations of Palestine

The Belfast photo festival has announced photographer Adam Rouhana as the recipient of its annual Spotlight award for his project Before Freedom, which premieres at the festival this month. Click here to view the photo gallery.

“The supreme court as it stands today is delegitimising itself through its conduct. Americans are losing fundamental rights in the process – reproductive healthcare, civil liberties, voting rights, the right to organise clean air and water – because the court has been captured and corrupted by money and extremism.” – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The New York representative made the remarks during a roundtable on Capitol Hill.

In comparison, the minimum wage will increase by 3.75% from July.

Before bed read

Peter Dutton’s energy policy is a political death wish – and utterly irresponsible in the face of the climate emergency, renowned academic Ian Lowe writes.

“As well as being economically and environmentally irresponsible, the proposed policy is politically impossible.” Read more.

