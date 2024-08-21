Outrageous DNC Video Mocks Trump and Vance for Being ‘Weird’

Organizers at the Democratic National Convention have doubled down on the Harris-Walz campaign’s successful attacks on Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance for being “weird.”

A montage showing some of the GOP ticket’s stranger remarks was screened to the DNC audience.

The film was a sure-fire hit with the audience and was followed up with speeches by Barack and Michelle Obama eviscerating the former Republican president.

Democratic Convention airs new ad calling Trump weird and showing him slurring and confused pic.twitter.com/q15RijB28j — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 20, 2024

Trump and Vance have both said they are uncomfortable with being described as “weird.”

Last week, referring to Harris, Trump said: "She actually called me ‘weird,’ and she called JD and I ‘weird.’ He’s not weird, he was a great student at Yale.”

The phrase has been widely used by Democratic supporters since it was coined by vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz in his first speech after being picked by Kamala Harris as her running mate.

Playing to a packed house, the montage left the Republican 2024 presidential election nominees to speak for themselves:

TRUMP: “Nobody’s ever called me weird. I’m a lot of things, but weird I’m not.”

TRUMP: “The late, great Hannibal Lecter – he’s a wonderful man.”

TRUMP: “Know what I’d do? If there was a shark or you get electrocuted, I’ll take electrocution every time.”

TRUMP: “Bing, bing, bing, bing, bing.”

TRUMP: “She said Kamala has one big advantage. She’s a beautiful woman… I’m a better-looking person than Kamala!”

TRUMP: “He says, “You’re not gonna be a dictator, are you?” I said, “Nope, no, no, other than day one.”

TRUMP: “I’d like to congratulate Vladimir Putin for having made yet another great deal.”

TRUMP: “Kim Jong-un I had a good relationship with. He’s a tough, smart guy.”

TRUMP: “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath.”

TRUMP: “Well, they’re the weird ones. JD is not at all.”

VANCE: “The people who are most deranged and most psychotic are people who don’t have kids at all.”

VANCE: “Let’s give votes to all children in this country, but let’s give control over those votes to the parents of those children.”

TRUMP: “In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not gonna have to vote.”

‘Normal’ Trump Can’t Stop Talking About Those ‘Weird’ Accusations

The montage faded to applause from the packed convention. It followed a prank by Democrats who beamed anti-Trump-Vance messages onto Trump’s Chicago hotel on the eve of the convention, with one message reading that the GOP ticket is “weird as hell.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

