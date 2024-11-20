'Outstanding' rating for children's home

A home for children with social and emotional difficulties has been rated as "outstanding" by Ofsted inspectors.

Amersall Home is run by Doncaster Council and is registered to provide care for up to four children.

Ofsted inspectors visited the site at the end of August and in the report outlining their findings, they said Amersall felt like a family home and that staff there worked to "significantly improve outcomes" for the young people who lived there.

Doncaster Council praised staff at the home's "amazing hard work" in securing Ofsted's top rating.

The inspectors said staff at Amersall Home supported children to develop “warm and interactive relationships with each other”.

Staff also created a place where the children felt they were cared for and belonged, they added.

'Very proud'

According to the report, one child who previously lived at Amersall Home told inspectors: "It was a brilliant place to live, the best. It helped me turn my life around."

The team of inspectors found that staff were well supported, with a manager who was "ambitious for children to have the best opportunities in life".

A second children’s home run by City of Doncaster Council, Cromwell Home, was also rated as outstanding by Ofsted earlier this year.

Councillor Lani-Mae Ball, cabinet portfolio holder for early help, young people and children’s social care, said: “We are very proud to have received a second outstanding rating in recent months.

"This is a testament to the amazing hard work our teams do every day to support our children and young people."

