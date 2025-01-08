The Oval Season 6 Premiere Reveals Who Survived Finale’s White House Shootout — Grade It!

It’s been nearly a full calendar year since Tyler Perry’s The Oval turned the White House into a literal battleground, ending its fifth season with members of #TeamHunter and #TeamVictoria opening fire on one another in the middle of the hallway. Nearly a dozen major named characters on the BET series could potentially have been caught in the crossfire.

Breathless viewers were left to wonder how this bloodbath might play out. Would it be another Game of Thrones Red Wedding, where fans are forced to watch as some of their favorite characters are brutally murdered before their very eyes? Or would it be more like Dynasty‘s Moldavian Massacre, where absolutely no one of consequence is killed off?

More from TVLine

ADVERTISEMENT

So, who died? Following the Season 6 premiere on Tuesday, we can finally answer that question. Drumroll please… aaand it’s no one. That’s right, despite being caught in what one can only describe as a hailstorm of bullets, not a single human was fatally wounded.

The rest of the premiere was pretty much business as usual: Donald lied through his teeth about having anything under control, Dale and Alan denied their obvious feelings for one another, Nancy fell deeper into depression, Kyle made a series of empty threats with increasingly homoerotic undertones, and Victoria and Simone shaded one another within an inch of their lives.

One thing we weren’t expecting in the premiere was an alliance to form between Hunter and Jason, with the latter telling his father that this shootout was “the most badass thing I’ve seen you do in office.” (Uh, dude, your dad’s only other accomplishments include overdosing on fentanyl and getting his stripper mistress beheaded. Nothing he’s ever done is badass.) Then again, it does make sense for Hunter and Jason to unite against Victoria, the one person they’ve both always hated.

Tell us: Are you relieved to finally have The Oval back in your life? (You know, in case real-world politics were getting too boring for you.) Grade the premiere via the poll below, then drop a comment with your full review. Was this premiere worth the ten-month wait?

Best of TVLine

Sign up for TVLine's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.