Ovechkin honors Kobe with number 24 jersey before Caps game

STORY: Hockey star Alex Ovechkin wore a number 24 jersey to honor late basketball star Kobe Bryant during warm-ups for the Washington Capitals game Wednesday (Janaury 29) night.

The jersey will be signed by Ovechkin and then auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

Ovechkin has worn number 8 for his entire professional hockey career in honor of his mother Tatyana, who played pro basketball and won gold medals with the Soviet Union national team in the 1976 and 1980 Olympics.

Ovechkin had a goal and an assist in the game but the Capitals lost to the Nashville Predators 5-4.

